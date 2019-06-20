RACING: Free spectator admission to watch NASCAR stars

World Wide Technology Raceway

Eight NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers entered in Saturday’s CarShield 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will compete in Friday’s Domino’s Dine ‘n’ Dash kart races at the Gateway Kartplex in the infield of WWTR’s oval track.

Scheduled to compete are Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Dippel, Spencer Boyd, Gus Dean, Jesse Little, Grant Enfinger and Ross Chastain. The drivers will race one another at 6:15 p.m. and fans are invited to watch free of charge.

Fans are encouraged to arrive by 5:45 p.m. Racing will take place from 6-9 p.m. Fans are invited to purchase karting experiences (rides) after the NASCAR drivers’ race.

WWTR’s annual NASCAR-ARCA doubleheader is an action-packed one-day show featuring two exciting big-league races on the Metro East's challenging 1.25-mile oval. The sixth annual NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series CarShield 200 presented by CK Power is slated to take the green flag at 9 p.m. The ARCA Menards Series Day to Day Coffee 150 presented by Lucas Oil will start at 6:45 p.m.

Adult general admission tickets for this thrilling one-day doubleheader start at $40. Children 15 and younger are free. Spectator gates will open at 9:30 a.m. The driver autograph session is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be beneath the main grandstand.

