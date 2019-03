Gateway Motorsports Park

The Skip Barber Racing School is coming to Gateway Motorsports Park April 30 through May 8.

Participants can sign up for a Skip Barber 1-Day Racing School, 3-Day Racing School or 2-Day Advanced Racing School.

Teen Safety and Survival Schools and 1-Day Driving Schools are also available at Gateway.

For more information, visit the website or call (866) 932-1949.

