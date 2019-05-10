Ragin’ Redbirds

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Alton’s senior class of Bria Thurman, Laila McNeal, Jeanea Epps and Kellie Mans and the coaches pose with the Madison County large-school division championship plaque on April 23.

When the Alton girls track team won its first Madison County large-school division title on April 23 at Triad High School, Lauren Weiner wasn’t able to make it for the celebration, as she had to attend cheerleading tryouts at Alton High School.

Still, the Alton junior was thrilled to be part of a county championship team. She found out the good news from a text message from teammate Jeanea Epps.

“Everyone did their best that day,” Weiner said.

The Redbirds placed first in 9 events and scored 167 points at the large-school county meet. Alton snapped Edwardsville’s 18-year streak as large-school county champs after finishing second in each of the last three years.

“It was crazy,” third-year AHS coach Jaida Moore said. “I was on a natural high. I was walking around like a zombie the next day at work because I didn’t realize how excited I was about it.”

The large-school county title was part of an outstanding season for the Redbirds this spring. Alton, which has just 17 athletes, also placed second in the Collinsville Invitational, third in the Southwestern Illinois Relays and fifth in the Belleville West, O’Fallon and Southwestern Conference meets.

“It feels great to get our name out there,” said Epps, a senior. “We’re a small team. There are a lot of teams out here that have a lot of people who can stack their races and field events.

“In our team, we don’t have a lot of athletes to stack all of our events, so we have to go hard at all of our events.”

AHS, which was scheduled to compete in the Class 3A O’Fallon Sectional on May 9, will lose four athletes to graduation. Epps said the future looks bright for her team.

“I just hope they continue to flourish and I hope that more girls can come out for the team and they continue to develop a skill that we’ve been working on,” she said. “So later on, we can see Alton winning more and more track meets.”

Weiner has been one of the key members in the Redbirds’ successful season. She has four wins in the pole vault, including one at the large-school county meet. The junior finished with a school-record 9 feet, 7 inches in her win at the Collinsville Invitational on April 27 and surpassed it with a 9-8 in her victory at the SWC meet 4 days later.

“She’s breaking records left and right, and it’s a beautiful thing,” Moore said. “She’s doing a great job. She works so hard in practice. It’s great.”

Other contributors include Epps, seniors Laila McNeal, Bria Thurman and Kellie Mans; juniors Jessica Markel, Sierra Stahlschmidt and Rashia Johnson; sophomore Lay’Lhany Davis and freshmen Taylor Arnold and Renee Raglin. Epps has been the Redbirds’ top performer in the sprint events, winning the 100 four times.

“It’s great to be a part of this team,” Weiner said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team. We all really support each other and have come together to do great things so far.”

Redbirds state qualifiersin the 2010s

2010 — Jaida Moore (100, 200)

2012 — N’Kia Jones (triple jump)

2013 — LaJarvia Brown (triple jump, 4x400), N’Kia Jones (triple jump, 4x400), Jordann Wilson (4x400), Jalisa Casey (4x400)

2014 — LaJarvia Brown (triple jump, long jump)

2015 — LaJarvia Brown (long jump, triple jump, 300-meter hurdles), Katie Mans (high jump), Jewel Wagner (shot put)

2016 — LaJarvia Brown (long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Katie Mans (high jump), Chayvon Buckingham (shot put), Jewel Wagner (shot put)

2017 — Katie Mans (high jump, 4x200), Jeanea Epps (100, 4x100, 4x200), Rayn Tally (discus), Daysha Lacey (4x100, 4x200), TyRiss Holloway (4x100), Alleyah Tuggle (4x100, 4x200)

2018 — Katie Mans (high jump), Jeanea Epps (100, 4x100), Laila McNeal (long jump, 4x100), Rashia Johnson (4x100), Alleyah Tuggle (4x100)

