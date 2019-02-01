Rallycross coming to Madison’s Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park

Americas Rallycross (ARX) on Friday announced its 2019 schedule, which includes an inaugural event July 13-14 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison.

ARX is a North American-based rallycross championship fielding action sports stars, world-class manufacturers and competing in premier locations around the continent. ARX is the next evolution of the high-speed, action-packed world of rallycross. Rallycross is the world’s fastest-growing form of racing. Short races, viewer-friendly asphalt-and-dirt circuits, and 600-horsepower production-based race cars make for exciting racing. IMG, the global sports and entertainment agency, is the promoter and commercial rights holder of the series.

“We are excited to host this incredible new series and showcase our specially designed rallycross track at Gateway Motorsports Park,” Gateway Motorsports Park Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “We strive to offer a wide variety of entertaining events, and it’s our belief that the America’s Rallycross Series is another tremendous addition to our schedule. The motorsports fans of the St. Louis-Metro East region continue to support a wide array of events at our venue, and we expect their enthusiasm to continue with this great addition.”

The 2019 ARX season will begin and conclude at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and includes GMP, Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Trois-Rivieres in Quebec.

“We are delighted to reveal our 2019 schedule, which includes a foray into America’s heartland,” said Paul Bellamy, senior vice president of IMG Motorsports. “Our new multi-year partners at Gateway Motorsports Park and Mid-Ohio are great additions to our ongoing partnerships with Circuit of the Americas in Austin and the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres in Canada as we expand our presence in North America. We are pleased to bring our high-octane brand of action to motorsports fans and sports lovers in the U.S. seeking a four-wheeled adrenaline rush.”

“It’s the growth of rallycross in America; these are permanent tracks that are going in and developing,” 2018 ARX Supercar champion Scott Speed said. “It’s super important to get these tracks off the ground and to get grassroots rallycross racing off the ground and going. I think it speaks well for the future of the sport and I feel like the timing is right for this sport to really take off in this country.”

