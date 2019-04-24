Raul Elguezabal named Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week

Elguezabal

SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

This week’s honoree is SIUE baseball player Raul Elguezabal. The junior from St. Louis is majoring in computer science and has a 3.55 grade-point average.

During the Cougars’ 15-2 win at Western Illinois on Tuesday, Elguezabal went 1-2 from the plate, with two RBIs, two runs and two walks.

He leads SIUE in doubles (11), is second in RBIs (30) and is third in walks (18).

The Cougars (16-22, 8-10 Ohio Valley Conference) travel to face Austin Peay (21-18, 12-6 OVC) for a weekend three-game series. Games are set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Clarksville, Tenn.

