Reaching for the stars

× Expand Granite City resident and Rosati-Kain senior Analiese Wilmsmeyer poses with St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame president Jim Leeker at an awards banquet Oct. 11 at Union Station in St. Louis. Wilmsmeyer was one of four recipients of the Bob Kehoe Future Star award.

For the last two years, Analiese Wilmsmeyer was a valuable player for the Rosati-Kain girls soccer team, helping the Kougars reach the Missouri state quarterfinals twice and earning an all-state award.

That caught the attention of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame committee.

Over the summer, Wilmsmeyer, a Granite City resident and senior at Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis, was selected as one of the recipients of the Bob Kehoe Future Star award, which is given to a soccer player who displays hard work and dedication on and off the soccer field.

“It was one of those things where we looked into her and found out that she does a lot of things that really aren’t soccer-related,” St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame president Jim Leeker said. “She’s a great all-around young lady.”

On Oct. 11, Wilmsmeyer received her honor at the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame awards ceremony at the Union Station ballroom in St. Louis.

“I thought it was great,” she said. “I had a really fun time. I got to talk with Alli Klug, the Saint Louis University player who won one of the Harry Keough awards. She was really cool. She and I just clicked all of the sudden.”

The other Future Star recipients of the award were Jackson Miller of John Burroughs, Jack Meuse of Fort Zumwalt West and Alli Palmatier of St. Dominic. The ceremony also honored nine hall of fame inductees and six award winners.

The Future Star award is named after the longtime Granite City North soccer coach who passed away in 2017. The first award was given out in 2008.

Wilmsmeyer, a goalkeeper, said she was thrilled to receive an award with a Granite City connection.

“Granite City is a very hearty place,” Wilmsmeyer said. “We’re all warriors at heart. Just coming from that knowing that it has that Granite City connection and living in Granite City my entire life has made me realize this is an honor that I was happy to receive.”

Wilmsmeyer found out she got the award during a phone call from Leeker this summer.

“I was really humbled,” Wilmsmeyer said. “I was really curious on who nominated me. But I just knew that I wanted to do more research on it and I wanted to know more about it.”

Wilmsmeyer was coming off an outstanding junior season in which she won 16 games in goal and earned Missouri Class 2 first-team all-state honors. The year before, she played her first full varsity season.

Rosati-Kain finished 17-8 last spring. The Kougars reached the state quarterfinals after beating Lutheran South in sectional play.

Wilmsmeyer has played with the Rosati-Kain soccer program since she was a freshman. She also plays for the Lou Fusz club soccer team.

Wilmsmeyer, 17, has been playing soccer for 14 years. She was a member of the Granite City Elks program from 2005-2015.

“I just fell in love with the sport,” said Wilmsmeyer, who plans to play soccer in college but is undecided on a school. “It’s something I love to do. It’s always been a part of me. I’ve been doing it since I was 3. So there’s really not a world that I can think of that I don’t have soccer.”

