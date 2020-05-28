Recognizing the Gallatin winners

× Expand Huffman, Nicholson, Morgan, Hall, McGee, Tyus, Parmentier

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 75th edition of the Harry Gallatin Players of the Year Banquet to honor area prep basketball players at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton has been canceled.

It didn’t stop Gallatin committee members from recognizing this year’s winners. On Tuesday and Wednesday, trophies and plaques were delivered to the five Riverbend schools to recognize the recipients while practicing safe social distancing.

Civic Memorial senior Anna Hall took home Girls POY honors for the second straight season, while Roxana junior Gavin Huffman garnered the Boys POY trophy. It marked the 10th straight season a CM player has captured the Girls POY award. Huffman became the first Roxana player to achieve the feat since Hunter Reine in 2013.

Hall averaged 16.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds to lead the Eagles (29-6) in both categories. She was honorable mention Illinois AP Class 3A all-state and earned first team from the IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association).

Huffman was honorable mention AP Class 2A all-state after leading the Shells with 17.3 ppg. Roxana was 23-10 on the season.

Other major award winners included: Iggy McGee of Marquette Catholic and Taylor Parmentier of East Alton-Wood River, who won the Boys and Girls 110 Percent awards respectively, Huffman (76.5 percent) and CM’s Kourtland Tyus (75.3 percent) who were the Free Throw winners and the Alton boys and Marquette girls, which garnered the Team Sportsmanship awards.

Plaques were awarded for POY and 110 Percent finalists, too. Boys team MVPs were Moory Woods of Alton, Brett Terry of Marquette, Alex Reams of CM and Jake Wells of EA-WR. The 110 Percent finalists were Jake Lombardi of Alton, Grant Lane of CM, Spencer Slayden of EA-WR and Jake Golenor of Roxana.

On the girls side, POY finalists were Germayia Wallace of Alton, Adrenna Snipes of Marquette, Aubrey Robinson of EA-WR and Kiley Winfree of Roxana. The 110 Percent finalists were Justyce Anthony of Alton, Abby Williams of Marquette, Tori Standefer of CM and Olivia Mouser of Roxana.

This year’s Gallatin Awards, named for the late Harry Gallatin, a Roxana High grad, NBA player, Naismith Hall of Famer and longtime SIUE coach, were originally scheduled for March 29 before being rescheduled for June 7 and ultimately canceled. The banquet began under the direction of the now defunct Alton Exchange Club in 1946 and is older than the NBA.

Former Alton player and 1978 POY winner David Goins was to be the keynote speaker at this year’s fete. All former winners were invited back to be recognized at the Diamond Anniversary of the event, too. The plan is to celebrate the 75th anniversary at next year’s event.

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2020 — Gavin Huffman of Roxana and Anna Hall of CM

2019 — Donovan Clay of Alton and Anna Hall of CM

2018 — Sammy Green of Marquette Catholic and Kaylee Eaton of CM

2017 – Maurice Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2016 – Shandon Boone of Marquette Catholic and Allie Troeckler of CM

2015 – Darrius Edwards of Alton and Allie Troeckler of CM

2014 – Deion Lavender of Marquette Catholic and Megan Trost of CM

2013 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megan Trost of CM

2012 — Hunter Reine of Roxana and Megkinize Carter of CM

2011 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Cassie Endicott of CM

2010 — Tony Bradley of Alton and Kelsey Harrison of East Alton-Wood River

2009 — Ryan Mathews of Alton and Michaela Herrod of Alton

2008 —Ruben Cotto of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2007 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2006 — Kavon Lacey of Alton and Katie Broadway of CM

2005 — Lorenzo Taylor of Alton and Emily Best of EA-WR

2004 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Emily Best of EA-WR

2003 — Nick Certa of Marquette Catholic and Jordan Davis of Roxana

2002 — Travis Williams of EA-WR and Casey Law of CM

2001 — Michael Stockard of Alton and Ashley Russell of EA-WR

2000 — Demarko “Book” Snipes of Alton and Michelle Beiermann of Marquette Catholic

1999 — Demarko "Book" Snipes of Alton and Kendra Snyder of Marquette Catholic

1998 — Tony Certa of Marquette Catholic and DoBee Oros-Moore of Alton

1997 — Marlon Crawford of Alton and Jenni Combes of CM

1996 — Nic Stotler of CM and Angela Payne of Roxana

1995 — Greg McDanel of Roxana and Erica Oge of Marquette Catholic

1994 — Eric Frankford of CM and Amie Gernigan of Marquette Catholic

1993 - Ty Laux of CM

1992 - Brad Bohannon of Marquette Catholic

1991 - Jonathan Denney of CM

1990 - Kevin Caldwell of Alton

1989 - Joe Vann of Alton

1988 - Steve Mason of Marquette Catholic

1987 - Jamie Humphries of CM

1986 - Larry Smith of Alton

1985 - Larry Smith of Alton

1984 - Dale Liley of EA-WR

1983 - Rick Taylor of Alton

1982 - Steve Wooley of EA-WR

1981 - Dan Coddington of EA-WR

1980 - Troy Washpun of Alton

1979 - Jim “Buzz” Logan of EA-WR

1978 - David Goins of Alton

1977 - Brad Scheiter of Alton

1976 - Leroy Stampley of Alton

1975 - Chris Schroeder of Roxana

1974 - Doug Nalley of Alton

1973 - Lafayette Collins of Alton

1972 - Dennis Olston of EA-WR

1971 - Ron Caldwell of Alton

1970 - Dave Taynor of CM

1969 - Mike Jeffries of Alton

1968 - Leon Huff of Alton

1967 - Ricci Stotler of CM

1966 - Jim Bailey of EA-WR

1965 - Terry Brown of EA-WR

1964 - Larry Jeffries of Alton

1963 - Bob Hilgendorf of CM

1962 - Larry Shoemaker of Alton

1961 - Gary Lane of EA-WR

1960 - Karl Doucleff of Western Military Academy

1959 - Jerry Messick of EA-WR

1958 - Mike Hunter of Alton

1957 - Jim Lemon of EA-WR

1956 - Cliff Talley of EA-WR

1955 - Essic Robinson of Alton

1954 -Richard Brown of Roxana

1953 - Dick Harbke of Roxana

1952 - Ron Fisher of EA-WR

1951 - Bob Kuhn of Alton

1950 - Lowell Pettit of EA-WR

1949 - Ron Bedwell of Roxana

1948 - Sam Vinyard of EA-WR

1947 - Bob Caffery of EA-WR

1946 - Dick Erzen of EA-WR