Registration is still open for the annual Redbirds Baseball Camp at Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road.

The camp, run by the Alton High baseball staff, is open to any area baseball player entering grades 3-9. Camp times will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-12. Cost of the camp will be $50 and registration is available by phone or before camp, starting at 8:30 a.m.

For more information, contact Scott Harper at sharper@altonschools.org or (618) 466-4368.

Registration form