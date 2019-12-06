Remembering six OTs of classic hoops

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Rory Fox shakes hands with Alton superintendent Mark Cappel during the AHS HOF induction ceremonies, while assistant athletics director Eric Roberson, left and AD Chris Kusnerick, right, look on.

As Rory Fox entered the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame on Nov. 27, he remembered the biggest game of his prep career.

A three-sport standout in football, basketball and baseball, nothing can supersede the magnitude of the 1997 Class AA SIUE Sectional semifinal boys basketball game vs. Edwardsville.

Redbirds fans who were around will never forget it. The 72-69 victory for Alton after 6 overtimes still stands as the longest game played in Madison County and the longest Class AA playoff game in state history.

Fox remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I was just talking to David Goins about that game,” Fox said. “It started at 7 and we were playing until midnight. And with that there were probably 3,000 people in the stands; it was like must-see TV.”

The details are a little hazy; it was actually a 2-hour and 20-minute game and there were 3,761 fans in the stands at SIUE, but Fox’s thoughts on the action are vivid.

As well as it should be. Neither the Tigers nor Redbirds led by more than 5 points in this classic. The 0-0 score at the close of the first quarter caused quite the controversy, too.

EHS head coach Mike Waldo had point guard Mark Allaria stand at half court with the ball under his arm, attempting to draw Alton out of a zone defense. Both teams stood steadfast, and at the end it led to one shot and no score.

Fox, who earned St. Louis Post-Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year in 1997, was at the side of the court, doing his thing.

“I remember (Jim) Dougherty and I were face to face, jawing in the corner like Magic and Larry,” Fox said, chuckling. “At the end of the first quarter I yelled, ‘Let’s play.’”

Alton led 18-16 at the break and trailed 34-32 after 3 quarters. Fast forward to 4:31 to go in the fourth quarter when Alton’s offensive star Marlon Crawford fouled out with 14 points. It looked like the tides would turn, but instead Alton clawed back to tie it 42-42 to close regulation.

“I know when Marlon Crawford fouled out, everyone thought the air was out of us,” Fox said. “Rodney Mike hit a huge 3-pointer and Jeremy Elliott hit some shots to keep us in it.”

It became a battle of attrition in the OTs, as one blended into another.

“Our trainer was on the sidelines massaging my calves because I kept getting cramps,” Fox said. “I think what kept me going was adrenaline.”

Finally came the sixth OT as Fox capitalized on an Edwardsville mistake and put the Birds in front for good.

“I remember it so clearly; Jake Harmon had a breakaway layup and he missed, which would have put them up by 4,” Fox said. “When he missed, I then got an And-1 and put us up by 1. If Jake would have made that layup we would have lost.”

Mike led Alton with a career-high 17 points that night, while Fox had 14, but 12 of those came in the OTs.

“It was very rewarding because it was so nip and tuck the whole game,” Fox said. “You could hear the sigh of the crowd. When we went up, the Alton fans were hyped, then Edwardsville would go up and they’d get loud. I remember when we got done, coach (Ron) Smith came in and said, ‘Now we’ve got to take on the real giant, Belleville East.’ We were so tired, but we played them two days later and it was back to business.”

Alton defeated a juggernaut in East, which had been in the Elite Eight the year prior. It was the first sectional crown for Alton since 1955. Unfortunately, the Redbirds lost to Kent Williams and Mount Vernon in the super-sectional to deny a trip to state.

But nothing can take away March 12, 1997, at SIUE, when the Redbirds were soaring at their highest.

“I’m at work sometimes and tell my coworkers about it and they’re like, ‘No way,’” Fox said. “I say, ‘This old guy was in one of the longest games in IHSA history.’ I even tell my children about it and say, ‘Daddy at one time was a heck of an athlete.’

“That game, with Jim Dougherty, Jon Harris and our team. It was Edwardsville and Alton at its best.”

1997 Class AA SIUE Sectional semifinals box score

Alton 72, Edwardsville 69 (6 OTs)

Alton — 0 18 14 10 4 6 4 4 5 7 72

Edwardsville — 0 16 18 8 4 6 4 4 5 4 69

Alton — Marlon Crawford 14, Rodney Mike 17, Jared Ramsey 11, Rory Fox 14, Mark Miller 10, Patrick Hearn 2, Jeremy Elliott 4. 2FG-30 3FG-2 FT-6

Edwardsville — Jim Dougherty 19, Mark Allaria 6, Jake Harmon 15, Jon Harris 16, Derek Cowan 11, Ben Hutton 2. 2FG-23 3FG-1 FT-20

