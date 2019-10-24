Riding off into the sunset

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Granite City girls golf head coach Karen Greenwald directs golfer Layla Reynolds on hole No. 3 at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville on Oct. 3 during the Gary Bair Invitational. Greenwald is retiring after 13 years coaching the GCHS program.

When Karen Greenwald was hired as the head coach of the Granite City girls golf program on Sept. 11, 2007, she had a simple goal.

“I just wanted to develop the program and make it better and hopefully have each girl improve over time,” Greenwald said.

Greenwald did that, turning the Warriors into a competitive program in the area. She had eight sectional qualifiers and two winning seasons during her 13-year tenure. Before Greenwald took over the program, GCHS hadn’t had any sectional qualifiers or winning seasons.

“It’s been awesome to be a part of it and to be a part of the girls’ lives,” Greenwald said. “Helping them develop as adults and young ladies is the most important. It’s a great game for life. I heard many girls are playing after high school just for fun, and that’s what it should be.”

At 5:47 p.m. Oct. 14, Greenwald’s successful career as GCHS coach ended at the Class 2A O’Fallon Sectional at Far Oaks Country Club in Caseyville. Her only sectional qualifier, senior Caroline Reynolds, shot a par on her last hole, which was the par-5, No. 9 hole. Reynolds failed to advance to the state tournament, carding a 107.

Greenwald plans to retire after the school year. She works as a business teacher at GCHS and is the facilitator of the school’s Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program.

“It’s sad,” Greenwald said. “It’s bittersweet.”

Greenwald said she was thrilled that she had a sectional qualifier in her final season as coach.

“It’s an honor and privilege because Caroline advanced and she’s been working hard all year,” she said.

Greenwald replaced Daren DePew as the girls golf coach midway through the 2007 season. Before she was hired, she had plenty of golf experience. She played the sport for leisure with her husband, Jim, who is the Granite City superintendent and also plans to retire after the school year. She also attended a golf academy in Austin, Texas, for three days of instruction.

“I love the game of golf,” Greenwald said. “It’s such a good sport for girls. I always tell the girls that guys like girls who can play golf, so keep playing.”

Greenwald’s first year was a successful one. The Warriors increased their numbers to 11 girls after having just 6 the year before and had their first sectional qualifier in program history in Chelsea Gassett.

GCHS finished with back-to-back winning seasons in 2015 and 2016. The Warriors had a school-record 10 wins in ‘15.

Reynolds’ first trip to sectionals wasn’t the only big highlight in Greenwald’s final year as coach this year. Junior Lexi Schmidtke earned medalist honors in a triangular match against Father McGivney and Jersey on Sept. 10 and received a medal at the Madison County large-school tournament with a 10th-place finish the next day. Freshman Aleah Crenshaw was the medalist in a quadrangular match against Civic Memorial, Father McGivney and Roxana on Sept. 25.

“We had a really good season,” Greenwald said.

Reynolds, who joined the GCHS golf program when she was a freshman, said she enjoyed playing with Greenwald all four years. She first met Greenwald when she attended a golf camp in eighth grade.

“She’s one of my best supporters,” Reynolds said. “She’s always out there for me.”

Farewell to a coach

A 1972 GCHS graduate

Earned her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, her teaching certification at SIUE and master’s degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia

Worked as a teacher in the business department at GCHS for 19 years

Became facilitator of the GCHS Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities program when it first started in 2014

GCHS sectional qualifiers

2007: Chelsea Gassett

2008: Brittany Domagalski

2011: Kirsten Robles

2012: Chloe Harper

2014: Megan Keel and Mallory O’Gara

2015: Megan Keel

2016: Megan Keel

2017: Megan Keel and Lexi Schmidtke

2019: Caroline Reynolds

