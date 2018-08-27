Last of Riot on the River series set for Sept. 14

Dynamo Pro

GRAFTON | Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with The Bloody Bucket, The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, American Maid Cleaning Service, Slackers, Aries Screen Printing, and Computer Specialists, announces that the final 2018 Riot on the River tournament series event will Friday, Sept. 14.

This all-ages live professional wrestling event will be at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with a bell time of 8 p.m. Adult tickets are available for $10 each. Children age 5-12 can purchase tickets for $5 each. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket, at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, and online.

This event will feature the semifinal matches of the 2018 Riot on the River elimination tournament. In the first semifinal match, Alton’s own “Mr. Extraordinary” Benjamin Trust will face Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Mike Outlaw. In the other semifinal match, Billy McNeil will face The Snitch. The winners of these two matches will compete later in the evening in the final match to crown the Riot on the River champion.

