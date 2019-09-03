RIOT on the River rumbles into Grafton

Dynamo Pro

Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with The Bloody Bucket and The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, announced that the 2019 RIOT on the River tournament series will return to Grafton for a third season.

This one-night single elimination tournament will be Friday, Sept. 13, at The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, 401 E. Front St. in Grafton. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a bell time of 7 p.m. Adult tickets at $10 each. Children 12 and younger can purchase tickets for $5 each. Tickets for children younger than 5 are free. Advance tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket, The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, and online at https://www.dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

The prestige of the tournament and championship belt has had huge benefits for each of the past two tournament winners. The 2017 RIOT on the River champion, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, has gone on to become the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion on two occasions. Last year’s RIOT on the River champion, The Snitch, has been involved in many high-profile matchups since winning the tournament.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard-hitting, fast-paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Bloody Bucket information, you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebloodybucket. For information on The Loading Dock Bar and Grill, you can check out their website at www.graftonloadingdock.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/loadingdockil, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LoadingDockIL.

