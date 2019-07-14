Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 12, 2019

Baseball | Gage Booten

Booten

Booten helped the Alton American Legion Post 126 baseball team reach the Metro East Firecracker Tournament semifinals by getting four hits with two RBIs and a run scored in four games. Alton finished with a 3-1 record in the three-day tournament, beating Manchester Post 208, McLeansboro and Post 158 in pool play and losing to Jefferson City Post 5 in the semifinals. Booten, a second baseman who graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School in May, had three hits and drove in two runs against Post 158 and got a hit against Jefferson City. Booten helped Post 126 finish with 27 wins and reach the American Legion senior state tournament in 2018.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter