Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 28, 2019

Softball | Olivia Stangler

Stangler

Stangler earned her first all-state softball award after hitting a career-best .514 with 5 home runs and 39 RBIs this spring for the Roxana Shells softball team. The senior earned second-team Illinois Coaches Association Class 2A all-state team honors. She joined teammates Abi Stahlhut and Kiley Winfree on the all-state squad. Stangler, who competed with the Roxana softball program all four years, also earned first-team all-South Central Conference honors. She wrapped up an outstanding senior season, which included trips to sectionals in golf and bowling. Stangler plans to compete in golf and softball at Lincoln College next year.

