Riverbend Baseball Player of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Garrett Weiner

Garrett Weiner has baseball in his veins.

His father, Scott Weiner, played for Missouri S&T and raised his son to follow in his footsteps, involving him in baseball at a young age and guiding him through adolescence on how to fine-tune his game.

The results speak for themselves; this year for Marquette Catholic, Weiner hit .409 with 8 home runs and 38 RBIs as a senior, leading the Explorers in all three categories. He also helped Marquette finish 21-11 and reach the Class 2A Staunton Regional finals, where they lost 19-12 to Gillespie on May 18.

“Coming in, I didn’t really know where I was going to hit in the order and I just wanted to do as much as I could for the team, whether that be being early in the lineup, getting on base, or late in the lineup, driving people in. It ended up being in the middle, and I just had to deal with what that entailed,” he said.

Last December, Weiner made a decision to follow in his father’s footsteps and signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Missouri S&T for the 2020 season.

“I am very excited to be playing college baseball next season,” Weiner said.

In his four years of playing varsity baseball at Marquette, Weiner has seen the team go from a losing record during his freshman year to 3 consecutive 20-plus win seasons in his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns.

He attributes his success and the success of his team to Explorers head baseball coach Tim Fahnestock, who Weiner had the advantage of forming a relationship with in his younger years.

“I felt a connection with him, and he was very welcoming,” Weiner said.

That strong connection helped Weiner and the Explorers have another winning season in ‘19, but unfortunately their year was cut short when they came up against a red-hot Gillespie team in the playoffs. Coming into that matchup, the Miners had only lost twice in their last eight games.

To make matters worse, back in March of this year the Explorers whooped the Miners 18-3. Weiner drove in 9 RBIs that game. In the 19-12 loss in the regional championship game, Marquette only mustered 6 hits, with Weiner logging 1 of them, just an infield single.

Weiner’s best season as a team with Marquette came in 2017 when the team made it to the semifinals of the Vandalia Sectional. That year he hit .262 with 6 doubles and 21 RBIs. The Explorers were 22-11 in ‘17.

As a junior, Weiner hit .369 with 8 doubles, 4 triples, 3 homers and a team-best 32 RBIs as the team posted a 20-10 mark and lost in a regional title game. He also logged a pair of at-bats as a freshman at Marquette.

While this year’s team may not have achieved as much as Weiner would have liked, he can still look back fondly on his senior year of baseball with the Explorers.

“I thought I had a good year, and that’s all I really wanted: just wanted to have a good last year,” Weiner said.

He plans on majoring in aerospace engineering at Missouri S&T.

