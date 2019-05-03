Riverbend Boys Bowler of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Christian Bertoletti

Christian Bertoletti wrapped up his outstanding career with the Roxana boys bowling team with another trip to the state tournament.

This time, the Roxana senior took his team with him.

Bertoletti helped the Shells place fourth with a 5,965 at the Alton Sectional to earn their first state berth in program history. He bowled with a team that included seniors Blake Adams, Ethan Baumgartner, Dayton Grizzle, Mason Warwick, Jake Weigel and sophomore Logan Wonders.

“We were focused on the team this year because the team we had, we knew that we could go far, so with that in our mind, we always wanted to get better every day,” he said.

Bertoletti enjoyed a strong senior season with the Shells. He averaged a 214, won his first sectional championship and competed at the state tournament for the third straight year.

The Roxana senior said after the state tournament came to an end, he had a chance to reflect on how far the Roxana program had come from his freshman year.

“In my freshman year, we were doing good to win a match,” he said. “Then, we made it to state in my senior year. The steps we took to get there were long. There were a lot of days where we grinded it out. But it all paid off in the end.”

Bertoletti was a valuable member of the Roxana bowling program all four years. When he was a freshman, Bertoletti was the Shells’ first regional champion. The next year, he was the program’s first state qualifier. In his junior year, he returned to state and qualified for the second day.

Bertoletti finished 31st with a 12-game score of 2,505 in the 2019 state tournament, one place better than last year. His team was eliminated from competition after the first day.

“My goal this year was to medal,” Bertoletti said. “In the first day, I was actually sitting really good. I was around 20th. In that second day, the atmosphere was different not having the boys behind you cheering you on and picking you up when you make bad shots. To me, it really does make a difference from being with a team to being by yourself.”

In this year’s sectionals, Bertoletti bowled three strikes in the 10th and final frame to share the individual title with Collinsville’s Ethan Gardner with a 1,382.

“When you play sports, you always live for that time when you have to be perfect to either win or to get to that top spot,” Bertoletti said. “That’s something you always look up to do whenever you’re playing a sport and whenever you’re doing it; it’s a feeling like no other.”

Bertoletti will attend SIUE next year and major in electrical engineering. He is not planning to bowl with the Cougars.

“As of right now, I’m going to go to college, study and see wherever that gets me,” Bertoletti said. “I have a couple of job opportunities. Right now, I’m working for my uncle for barges. I’m going to take the road and see where it leads me.”

