Riverbend Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Cree Stumpf

Cree Stumpf saved the best for last on Nov. 3.

The Roxana senior became the first runner in the history of the boys cross country program to earn an all-state medal after finishing 17th with a personal-best time of 15:25 in the Class 1A boys state meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

“It was amazing, just being given the opportunity by God to even go out there and run at the state meet, let alone being able to medal,” Stumpf said. “It was awesome.”

The all-state honor was a part of an outstanding senior season for Stumpf. He won six races and helped the Roxana boys cross country team qualify for the state meet for the second time in three years.

“I’m still in awe in how I’ve done this year in everything that I was able to do,” Stumpf said. “It comes down to summer miles, putting in the hard work, pushing yourself even whenever you think you won’t be able to go, having your teammates around you to be able to push you and having support of people around you.”

Stumpf started his senior season on Aug. 29 with his first victory of his prep cross country career. He won the Carlinville Early Meet with a 16:36 and helped the Shells win a team title.

Stumpf enjoyed a perfect October, winning all five races. He came out on top in the Carlinville Invitational and the Madison County small-school, South Central Conference, regional and sectional meets.

The Roxana senior helped the boys win their first SCC championship on Oct. 15. The Shells beat Carlinville by two points to win the team title. The Roxana girls also won the SCC crown.

“That was a fun race, not just for me winning it, but for both guys and girls teams winning it,” Stumpf said. “That was a great accomplishment.”

Stumpf placed first with a 15:51 in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Oct. 20. A week later, he came out on top in the Class 1A Benton Sectional to earn a trip to Peoria. Last year, Stumpf was ninth in regionals and 18th in sectionals.

“The training (over the summer) definitely got me going and set me in the right spot for those meets,” Stumpf said. “What fired me up was not making it at all to state last year. That was a huge upset. I got 18th at the Carlinville Sectional and I thought I was going (to state). It was tough. That’s what got me going; I wanted to get there.”

By placing 17th in the boys state meet, Stumpf became the second Roxana runner to receive an all-state medal. Tori Fulgham was the last one to accomplish that feat, finishing 18th in the girls state meet in 2011.

Stumpf competed with the Roxana boys cross country team all four years. When he was a sophomore, he helped the Shells qualify for the state meet for the first time in program history.

“I’ve had a couple different sets of teammates come through,” Stumpf said. “No matter who they are, they’re always going to be there for you. They’re basically a second family.”

