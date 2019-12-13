Riverbend Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Carlos Ruvalcaba

Carlos Ruvalcaba received some devastating news after running in the Madison County cross country meet on Oct. 8 at Belk Park in Wood River.

The Roxana junior found out he was disqualified.

“It peeved me a lot,” Ruvalcaba said.

Ruvalcaba bounced back from the mishap by getting hot in the final month of the season, winning two races, placing in the top 10 in regionals and qualifying for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

"It was very exciting," Ruvalcaba said. "I wasn't expecting to get this far in my junior year. I was very proud of myself for where I landed."

Ruvalcaba finished with a personal-best time of 16:04 at the state meet. He said his performance in Peoria has given him a boost of confidence for the 2020 season.

"I'm looking forward to it a lot," Ruvalcaba said. "I can't wait to go out next year and dominate and hopefully get into the 15s."

Ruvalcaba was the Shells' top finisher for the first five meets of the season before he was disqualified at the county meet. He was in the lead pack that included Civic Memorial's Mark Eldridge and three Father McGivney runners, but all of them got a DQ after making a wrong turn at the course.

"They told me to follow the guy in front of me (Tyler Guthrie of Father McGivney), which I did," the Roxana junior said. "He made the wrong turn and I followed him. Three other people followed him, too. It didn't feel that good, seeing everybody else up there and knowing that I could have been up there too with them. It was very devastating."

The following week, Ruvalcaba picked up the first win of his prep cross country career after placing first with a 16:11 in the Carlinville Invitational. He also won the South Central Conference meet on Oct. 21.

"They were very exciting to win," Ruvalcaba said. "I wasn't expecting to win the Carlinville Invitational. But I was glad that happened and I came out on top. It was a very close race, though."

Ruvalcaba placed sixth in the New Athens Regional, coming up a place short of a medal. He qualified for state by finishing eighth in the Benton Sectional.

Ruvalcaba led a Roxana boys team that had five juniors and lost its top runner, Cree Stumpf, to graduation.

"We're very close," Ruvalcaba said. "We always go out and do stuff together, mostly every weekend. We're always hanging out, going out to eat and going places, keep a good strong bond together and we look out for each other. We support each other."

Ruvalcaba wrapped up his third season with Roxana. He was the Shells' top finisher in 10 meets this season.

"Carlos has got more talent than anybody on the boys or girls team," Roxana coach Scott Edwards said. "If he ever figures it out, he can be all-state next year. I can see that if he has a good summer and becomes a student of the game."

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter