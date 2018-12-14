Riverbend Boys Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Sam Cogan

Golf may not have swept Marquette senior Sam Cogan off his feet, but the player and the sport do have a love affair.

Cogan went from the No. 6 golfer on varsity as a freshman to No. 2 as a senior and the last Explorer standing at the Class 2A state tournament. The long-hitting senior finished in a tie for 12th at Weibring Golf Course in Normal on Oct. 13, wrapping up his career on a high note.

The success of his senior season has given him a new perspective on golf.

“Some of my teammates over the years thought with a little more practice I could play college golf,” Cogan said. “I told them, ‘You’re crazy, I don’t want to play golf. I’m playing baseball.’ But now that I’ve gotten better, progressed and had motivation to practice, I’m thinking golf is for me. In the course of the last year, I’ve grown to like golf a lot more.”

Playing with guys golfing in college like Michael Holtz, Nick Messinger and Jack Patterson helped prepare him for this season.

“Nick and Michael were hard on me, especially because they knew I didn’t play a lot of golf, but they told me I had a lot of potential,” he said. “I never really believed them, but once I got to junior and senior year I started to see it. They are the ones that got me to practice a lot more and got my game to where it is today, along with the help of Jim (Rowan).”

Rowan, a local golf instructor, has been a huge influence on the whole Marquette program.

“He’s helped me, Jack Warren, even Kolten (Bauer) tremendously,” Cogan said. “Sometimes we think we have a flaw in our swing, but he’ll come in and say, ‘Do this.’ It’s amazing how he can pick something out in your swing. He’ll say, ‘Use a little less hand on that.’ And it will go straight every time and it’s like ‘How?’ It’s an amazing help he has on our team.”

Always long from the tees, it was the evolution of Cogan’s short game that really helped him.

“I’ve gotten a lot more consistent with my driver,” he said. “My short game was a huge help this year. I know more toward the end of the season my short game came around, and I was a lot more happy with it.”

He began the year with a second-place finish in the Hickory Stick Invite and went onto a solid regular season. When the postseason hit, he really buckled down.

Cogan led the Explorers with a 73 at the Jacksonville Regional, good for second overall and just a stroke off the medalist. At the Carbondale Sectional he carded a 75, just three strokes off the leader.

That was also good enough to be the only Explorer to qualify for state.

Because of a snowstorm whipping through Normal, state was just one day. Cogan shot 77 to tie for 12th. That came a day after he played eight holes in three hours of snow before it was canceled.

His final hole at the sectional served as the ultimate confidence booster.

“My drive went into the trees and I was between two roots,” he said. “I had about six inches of room I could go. I looked at coach (Ryan Geisler) and he didn’t know what to do. Jim was like, ‘Just try it.’ I got it out and looked at coach and Jim and smiled. I got up to the green and was able to get par. That was the best moment of my senior year. I knew I had a chance to go to state then.”

