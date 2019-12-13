Riverbend Boys Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry William Roderfeld

Marquette Catholic junior William Roderfeld was practically born on the golf course.

“When he was old enough to walk, we would let him take a putter on the green and putt with us,” Pat Steinmann, Williams’ mom, said.

The golfer’s parents — Steinmann and Ron Roderfeld — considered golf a hobby and frequently took their son when they played. So William Roderfeld started playing varsity his freshman year at Marquette. He attributes the Explorers’ leadership that year helping him develop as a player.

“We had Kolten (Bauer) and we had a solid team with Jack (Patterson) also,” Roderfeld said. “Being able to play with them, I had a chance to grow with them. It helped me to watch them.”

Roderfeld said Bauer and Patterson were able to consistently shoot in the mid-to-low 70’s, setting a good benchmark.

The Explorers qualified for sectionals his freshman and sophomore years. This wasn’t the last time Roderfeld would see sectional play.

He qualified as an individual for sectionals this year at the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. He placed fifth as an individual at regionals with a score of 76 to advance to the Zeigler-Royalton Sectional. The sectional was played at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort.

He was joined at the sectional by teammates Aidan O’Keefe and William Schwartz, both freshmen. Unfortunately, none qualified for state. Roderfeld shot 83 and 78 was the final advancing score.

Reflecting back, Roderfeld really wanted the Explorers to represent on their home course at regionals. He knew it wasn’t going to be easy though.

“I knew we would have a tough regional having to play against Hillsboro and Althoff,” he said. “I knew if we were going to have a chance to go to sectionals, we were really going to have to fight for a third spot. We ended up getting knocked out by Gibault.”

Marquette placed fourth in the regional, carding a 349 and finishing 2 strokes behind Gibault. The top three teams advanced to sectionals. The standout golfer credits the quality competition in the regional with powering him to sectional play.

“I was paired with Alex Eichoff (Hillsboro) and Avery Irwin (Althoff), they are fine golfers,” Roderfeld said. “It kept me focused the entire round.”

The junior still plans to use Eichoff and Irwin as templates. He feels with enough practice and consistency he can take the step into the prep elite as a senior.

Roderfeld’s lowest scores on the season were 76. While he carded a 76 at regionals, it was the Prairie State Conference Tournament at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton where he did it first and gained accolades. The low score earned him an individual conference championship and helped steer the Explorers to the league crown. Marquette shot 334 and won the tourney by 46 strokes.

“I started out rough, but got it back together and made quite a few pars and I think a birdie or two as well,” Roderfeld said of his PSC performance.

The golfer said it’s a goal to see his team win another conference championship next year. He’s also on Marquette’s bowling and boys volleyball teams.

“I’m doing some small stuff at my house,” he said on preparations for the next golf season. “I’m doing a lot of putting.”

Roderfeld has been in talks about playing college golf and hopes to gain even more momentum in the recruitment process next season. He plans on improving his score in order to continue beyond the high school level.

