Riverbend Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Even an injured knee didn’t stop Aaron Boulch from participating in the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament at East Peoria.

“I was very determined,” the Marquette Catholic senior said. “I didn't want to miss it for anything.”

Boulch helped the Explorers pick up their third state trophy in program history. Marquette Catholic finished second after falling 2-1 to Chicago University High in the championship match.

Boulch played in both the semifinal and championship matches with a torn left meniscus he suffered during sectionals. He helped the Explorers reach the finals by getting a goal and an assist in the come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over Quincy Notre Dame in penalty kicks in the semifinals.

“I did my best to take care of my knee for those two games,” Boulch said. “I pulled through and I was able to play ball.”

Playing at the state tournament was one of the biggest highlights of Boulch’s superb senior season. He scored a career-high 21 goals, earned all-state honors for the first time and helped the Explorers win 19 matches.

“Overall, the season was great,” Boulch said. “We came out in the beginning of the season with our expectations high and we were like joking around saying we're going to make it to state. Going there and getting second was something I'll always remember.”

Boulch enjoyed an outstanding prep soccer career at Marquette, finishing with 60 goals and 49 assists and playing in two state tournaments. He helped the Explorers win a state championship in his sophomore season.

“I credit my teammates throughout my four years,” Boulch said. “The people I played with helped me out and taught me so much I didn't know when I first came into high school.”

Boulch was the Explorers’ lone representative on the 2019 all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

“It meant a lot,” Boulch said. “I put in the work all four years and I was really hoping I would get it this year and I did.”

Boulch recorded hat tricks against Freeburg on Sept. 26 and Staunton on Oct. 15 and had a pair of two-goal games against Metro East Lutheran on Sept. 19 and Sacred Heart-Griffin on Oct. 22.

He said playing with the Scott Gallagher select soccer team in St. Louis helped prepare him for this fall.

“It helped me a lot to stay in shape and keep my touches on the ball,” Boulch said. “So I came into the season prepared.”

Boulch injured his knee in the second half against Riverton/Tri-City in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional finals on Oct. 25 at Springfield. He sat out the Mater Dei Super-Sectional match against Columbia four days later.

“I just got a ball from a pass from a teammate,” Boulch said. “I like to shoot the ball. After I shot, I felt and heard a pop in my knee.”

Boulch had surgery on his knee in early November and can’t play any soccer until at least May. The senior said he wants to continue his soccer career in college, but has yet to decide on a school.

“It's very important,” he said. “Soccer has been a part of me all of my life and not playing soccer in college would be like a part of me that's empty.”

