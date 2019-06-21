Riverbend Boys Tennis Players of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower

Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower had a stellar season in doubles for the Marquette Catholic Explorers in 2018.

Those experiences helped get the dynamic duo prepared for 2019, resulting in a 24-4 overall record, including a 21-2 mark in the regular season.

The Explorers doubles team were the only state qualifiers from the Riverbend this season.

“This season before playoffs was definitely better,” McCluskey said. “We were a lot more confident going into state. We only had two losses in the regular season and one was to the team that ended up winning state. We kind of got an unlucky draw at state and didn’t go as far as we wanted to, but overall we still had a good season.”

Regular season losses came to Normal University High and then Peoria Richwoods at the Belleville East Tournament. The Normal U High tandem of Thomas Moh and Tyler Bowers went on to grab the Class 1A doubles state title. Playing them on March 15 was a huge barometer for McCluskey and Bower.

“We lost 6-1, 6-4 (Normal U High), but we had our chances in that second set to take it,” McCluskey said. “I played singles and got rolled, A.J. had a shoulder injury and it was our first match of the season together, so losing to those guys 1 and 4 was actually a confidence booster.”

The Explorer twosome ultimately went 3-2 at state, reaching the fifth-round consolation bracket. They won their first two championship matches before dropping into the consolation bracket. They won their second straight sectional title at the 1A Triad Sectional to punch their ticket to state.

Both Marquette netters advanced to state for the third time this season. McCluskey went with Jon Claywell as a sophomore and Bower as a junior and senior. Bower was with Joe Segneri as a freshman.

“Going to state before brought up my confidence quite a bit, but after last year we knew what we were capable of,” Bower said. “We just didn’t have a good run at state (this season).”

McCluskey and Bower thought they were disrespected with a 9-16 seed after finishing 4-2 at state last year. It caused them to meet 3-4 seed Billy Taylor and Jamieson Katz of Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in the third round, suffering a loss.

“They were a great team, but we could have won,” McCluskey said. “We lost 6-4, 6-4 but were up 4-0 in the second set and they got rolling.”

The tandem’s highlight was a come-from-behind regular season win over Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin at home on May 1. Early adversity transitioned into ultimate success.

“I would have to say it was breaking a racquet in front of Mr. (Mike) Slaughter,” Bower said, chuckling. “I got a little upset. He didn’t have anything to say, but my mom was like, ‘Oh, come on.’”

“The highlight was that match. We lost to Sacred Heart Griffin the first set,” McCluskey said. “That match all my buddies came to watch and they aren’t familiar with tennis, so they were learning the etiquette and it was funny. It was a good time and we ended up winning in a tiebreaker. It was really exciting.”

McCluskey will head to the University of Illinois next season to play club tennis and study engineering. That leaves Bower as the experienced leader for the Explorers next year; a position new to him.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Bower said. “I can’t wait to see where next year leads to, because I’m playing singles to go to state. I’m going to be playing in a lot of tournaments (this summer) to see where that leads.”

