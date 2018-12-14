Riverbend Fall Coaches of the Year

FALL COACHES OF THE YEAR

FOOTBALL

GARRY HERRON

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER

With its third consecutive postseason appearance in 2018, the East Alton-Wood River Oiler football team matched the longest streak in program history. The last three playoff berths have come under Herron, who just wrapped up his fourth season as head coach at his alma mater.

After starting 0-3 this season, the Oilers rolled to 6 straight victories to finish the regular season at 6-3. They ultimately finished 6-4.

A third straight loss to Carlinville in the Class 3A playoffs by the score 47-8 was hard to take, but the Oilers were within a touchdown at 14-8 early in the third quarter. That’s their most competitive attempt vs. the Cavaliers.

EA-WR also won its first Prairie State Conference championship under Herron this fall, sweeping the league at 6-0. Herron is now 20-19 in 4 seasons with the Oilers.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MIKE MCKINNEY

ROXANA

A year after McKinney helped lead Roxana to its program record in wins, the Shells did it again in this fall. Roxana went 26-9 in 2018 after setting the school record at 25-10 in ‘17.

The Shells also enjoyed regular season tournament championships at the Morrisonville Invite and the Red Bud Invite. They were 4-0 at both events.

Roxana also finished third in the Roxana Tournament in Aug., going 4-1.

McKinney has won more than 300 matches in 24 seasons with the program, but unfortunately came up a little short of helping the Shells earn the third regional crown in school history. Roxana’s season ended in a 25-19, 25-23 loss to Jersey in the Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals.

BOYS SOCCER

JOE BURCHETT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Burchett enjoyed another strong season as Marquette boys soccer coach this fall as he coached the Explorers to a 16-3-4 record.

He now has 33 victories in two seasons as Marquette coach. Last year, he coached the Alton school to a Class 1A state championship in his first season.

The Explorers went undefeated in their first 17 matches, going 13-0-4 before losing to Clayton in the finals of the CYC tournament on Sept. 29. Moving to Class 2A in 2018, they couldn’t make another trip to state, falling to Columbia in the Civic Memorial Regional finals.

Burchett’s team had plenty of weapons, including seniors Chris Hartrich, Stephen Hasse and Nick Hemann. Hartrich and Haase each scored 19 goals and Hemann had 57 saves in goal. All three of them were named to the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

GIRLS TENNIS

JESSE MACIAS

ALTON

Macias had an outstanding third season as Alton coach this fall, leading the Redbirds to a 13-4-1 record and seeing his daughter, Hannah, become the first Redbird in four years to qualify for the state tournament.

Alton began the season on Aug. 18 with a championship at the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational. The Redbirds also finished second in the Springfield Invitational and third in the Sacred Heart-Griffin Invitational and the Robert Logan Invitational Tennis Tournament.

Hannah Macias won 30 matches and finished fourth in singles at the Belleville East Sectional to qualify for state. AHS also got strong efforts from Maddie Saenz, sisters Cali and Mackenzie Giertz, Val Walters and Nikki Lowe.

BOYS GOLF

RYAN GEISLER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Geisler’s second season with the Marquette Explorers saw them advance to a Class 2A sectional and qualify an individual linkster to state for the second time.

The Explorers finished second at the Jacksonville Regional, carding a 323 as a team to advance to the Carbondale Sectional where they placed ninth, ending their season as a team.

Senior Sam Cogan was the lone Marquette boys golfer to advance to state, where he finished tied for 12th place with a 77 after the tournament was cut to one day due to snow.

During the season the Explorers enjoyed a repeat performance as small-school division Madison County champs under Geisler, carding a 321 at Belk Park Golf Course. Senior Kolten Bauer shot a 4-under-68 to earn medalist honors. Marquette was also second in the small-school division of the Dick Gerber Invitational at Oak Brook Golf Course in Edwardsville. The Explorers tied Althoff with a 314, but lost on a scorecard playoff to take second.

GIRLS GOLF

DEB WALSH

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC

Walsh enjoyed the best season of her seven-year coaching career with the Marquette girls golf team, guiding the team to Madison County small-school division and Class A Okawville Regional championships and a fifth-place finish at the state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

Marquette qualified for state for the first time since 2000 after finishing third in the Centralia Sectional tournament. The Explorers also placed third in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic and lost only one match in dual action.

Walsh’s team was led by freshmen Gracie Piar, Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag, juniors Annie Kane and Katy Kratschmer and sophomore Cat Hollis. Piar won the county small-school individual title.

Walsh has been Marquette coach since 2012. Before this year, she had coached three individuals to a trip to the state tournament.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

SCOTT EDWARDS

ROXANA

Scott Edwards’ 12th season as Roxana cross country coach was a memorable one this fall.

He coached both boys and girls teams to a trip to the Class 1A state cross country meet in Peoria, making it the first time in school history the Shells had both teams compete at state in the same year. The boys qualified for Peoria for the second time in three years, while the girls made their fourth state appearance.

Also, both boys and girls teams won South Central Conference titles and the girls squad captured a Madison County small-school division title.

Senior Cree Stumpf was the boys’ top runner, winning six races and placing 17th with a 15:25 at state. Sophomore Janelynn Wirth was the top runner for the girls team, getting four top-10 finishes and running a personal-best time of 19:40 at the Peoria Invitational.

