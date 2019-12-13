Riverbend Fall Coaches of the Year

FOOTBALL

Mike Parmentier of Civic Memorial

Parmentier made a return trip to the postseason in his fourth season at the helm of the Civic Memorial gridders. The Eagles finished 5-5 and qualified for the Class 4A playoffs in his first season as head coach in 2016. They eclipsed that this year, finishing 7-3, earning a first-round 4A home playoff game and shared the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with Highland, going 4-1 on the league slate. CM lost a tight playoff game, 20-14, to eventual 4A state runner-up Murphysboro in Bethalto on Nov. 2. Senior running back/linebacker Nick Walker was named all-state by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA). Senior quarterback Noah Turbyfill was named honorable mention all-state by the IHSFCA, while also capturing Offensive Back of the Year at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club. Senior Chandler Powell was Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year at the KC QB Club banquet.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mike McKinney of Roxana

A fourth straight 20-win season for McKinney’s Roxana volleyball team and a 3-0 record vs. Riverbend rival programs highlighted 2019. The Shells finished 21-13 overall. They were third in the Roxana Tournament to kick off the campaign and took second at the Raymond Lincolnwood Invite. Roxana defeated Southwestern 25-16, 25-21 in the Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional quarterfinals on Oct. 28, but saw its season end at the hands of eventual 2A state runner-up Mater Dei, 25-11, 25-11 the following night. Macie Lucas and Reagan Stahlhut earned All-South Central Conference honors for the Shells. McKinney enjoyed his 25th season as head coach of Roxana this fall.

BOYS SOCCER

Tim Gould of Marquette Catholic

Gould's first season as Marquette Catholic boys soccer coach was a memorable one as he guided the Explorers to a 19-win season and a second-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament. Gould took over coaching duties at Marquette this fall after coaching in the collegiate level for the past six seasons. Gould's first year at Marquette got off to a good start as the Explorers went 5-0-2 in their first seven matches. Marquette lost to Chicago University High in the 1A finals. Seniors Aaron Boulch, Noah McClintock and Nick LaFata were among the team's top performers. Boulch earned all-state honors and McClintock and LaFata were named to the all-sectional team.

GIRLS TENNIS

Matt Carmody of Civic Memorial

After a 2018 campaign where the Civic Memorial girls tennis program enjoyed its first winning season since 1998, Carmody unearthed another old stat for the Eagles this fall. Juniors Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen advanced to the Class A state tournament, becoming the first state qualifiers for the CM program since Valerie McCoy 1997. The doubles duo was the lone representative for the Riverbend area at state and even won their first match there. The 6-2, 6-4 win by Butkovich and Loewen was the first state victory in program history. CM was just 8-11 in duals after going 9-7 last season, but numbers in the program continue to climb as Carmody builds up the Eagles. This was his fifth season as head coach for CM.

CROSS COUNTRY

Scott Edwards of Roxana

Scott Edwards turned in another successful season as Roxana cross country coach. He coached both boys and girls teams to Madison County small-school and South Central Conference championships. The girls team also competed at state for the second year in a row and won four meets. Junior Janelynn Wirth was the girls' top runner, getting four victories and running a school-record time of 17:57 at the Peoria Invitational. The boys team had a state qualifier in junior Carlos Ruvalcaba, who placed first in the Carlinville Invitational and the SCC meet. Edwards wrapped up his 13th season as Roxana coach.

BOYS GOLF

Ryan Geisler of Marquette Catholic

Geisler coached his Marquette Catholic boys golf team to another banner season this fall. The Explorers won the Madison County small-school division title, captured the Prairie State Conference championship and qualified three golfers for sectionals. Aidan O'Keefe, William Roderfeld and William Schwartz were Marquette's sectional qualifiers. The Explorers came up one place short of advancing to sectionals as a team, finishing fourth at the Class 1A Marquette Regional at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton. Marquette won the county small-school title with a 347 on Aug. 23 at Belk Park and shot a 334 in its first-place finish at the PSC Tournament in Staunton. Geisler wrapped up his third season as head coach.

GIRLS GOLF

Deb Walsh of Marquette Catholic

Walsh enjoyed another outstanding season as Marquette Catholic girls golf coach, leading the Explorers to Madison County small-school and Class 1A regional championships and another trip to the state tournament. Marquette qualified for state for the second year in a row after finishing second at sectionals. The Explorers were led by sophomore Gracie Piar, who placed first in the Marquette Blast-Off, Madison County small-school and regional tournaments and finished 17th at state. Marquette also had sophomores Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag, freshmen Lily Montague and Ava Bartosiak and senior Katy Kratschmer on its squad. Walsh has been the Explorers' coach since 2012.

