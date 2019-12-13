Riverbend Football Players of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Noah Turbyfill and David Pluester

Noah Turbyfill of Civic Memorial and David Pluester of Roxana enjoyed excellent seasons on the gridiron in 2019.

Both seniors led their teams to postseason appearances, provided leadership for their programs and stuffed the statbooks.

The roads to the playoffs were different, as CM started 4-1, in charge of its destiny. The Shells were 1-4 and had to scrape and claw for a first postseason appearance since 2015.

“Starting 1-4 wasn’t what we planned on obviously, but we battled in those games with teams like Vandalia. They were all close,” Pluester said. “After that start, I told the guys, we’re winning out. It’s happening.”

And that’s what happened as Roxana finished the regular season 5-4 and entered the Class 4A playoffs. The Shells unfortunately lost to Columbia 56-28 to end the season at 5-5.

The Eagles took a 7-2 mark into the postseason, sharing a piece of the Mississippi Valley Conference championship with Highland and earning a first round 4A home game. They fell 20-14 to eventual state runner-up Murphysboro at Lewis Hauser Field, closing the campaign at 7-3.

“I think we should have won that game, but a couple things didn’t go our way and there were a couple of plays we didn’t make and that could have changed the game for us,” Turbyfill said.

Turbyfill spent his season under center at CM, leading a potent offense. Pluester was more of a jack-of-all-trades for Roxana, standing out at running back and linebacker.

Pluester finished with a team-high 12 touchdowns to go with 689 yards rushing, which was second on the Shells to Michael Ilch. On defense, he paced the attack with 111 total tackles, including a team-best 73 solos. He also had 3 fumble recoveries and an interception.

“On offense, trap,” the Roxana senior said with a laugh. “Our O-lineman are really good at trapping and we ran it over and over and that’s how I got my yards. The holes were huge, I couldn’t help but score touchdowns on most of them.

“On defense, our D-line is massive and can manhandle people. They were opening things up and keeping me clean so I could roam around. I give all the credit to my D-line.”

Turbyfill, who threw for 1,801 yards and 15 TDs to just 7 interceptions, deferred credit to teammates too, most notably a pair of sophomore wide receivers. He also had 5 rushing TDs.

“They made me look good, because they made some outstanding catches,” the senior signal caller said of receivers Kuron Parchmon and Logan Turbyfill. “They really sparked us and would change the whole momentum of the game. They were a big part of our offense.”

Turbyfill’s efforts earned him first team all-MVC honors, the Offensive Back of the Year at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club and he was an honorable mention on the 4A all-state squad.

“I was definitely proud of myself to get these awards, but I don’t think it’s just me that deserves them,” Turbyfill said. “I have support from my family and friends, help from my coaches and then my teammates, the offensive line protected me all year, and a big shout to them and Logan and Kuron bailing me out with some big catches that could have gone a different way.”

Pluester was first team linebacker and third team running back on the all-South Central Conference team, while sharing Defensive Linemen of the Year with CM’s Chandler Powell at the KC QB Club banquet.

He was proud of his accomplishments, hoping they help leave a strong legacy on the Roxana program for years to come.

“Never give up, play to the last whistle and leave everything on the field,” Pluester said of his parting message to the Shells.

Both Turbyfill and Pluester plan to play football in college but aren’t committed now.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter