Riverbend football starts tonight

There’s nothing like good fried chicken at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club coaches’ banquet to kick off the prep football season.

All five Riverbend football coaches were present Tuesday to preview their teams. The season begins at 7 p.m. Friday for all five squads.

Civic Memorial plays host to Marquette Catholic at Lewis Hauser Field in a local rivalry showdown to highlight Week 1. Alton opens at home against Highland, while East Alton-Wood River is at Memorial Stadium vs. Breese Central and Roxana hits the road for Southwestern.

Master of ceremonies Sam Stemm brings the coaches to the podium from least tenure to longest. For the first time in a while, the Roxana Shells were first. Wade DeVries is taking over for Pat Keith this year. Keith coached the Shells the last nine years, but left to take over the Southwestern program.

DeVries gets thrown right in the fire, squaring off with his predecessor in Week 1 on the road.

“Rip the Band-Aid off Week 1 playing coach Keith,” a chuckling DeVries said to the crowd.

Roxana remains young, but the program has good numbers. There are 57 kids out, but just 10 seniors and 11 juniors.

“It’s been great,” DeVries said. “Everyone at the school, the secretaries, the administrators, the custodial staff, IT, all the questions I have because I’m new and got hired late, they’ve been super helpful.”

Playing Keith and the Piasa Birds puts some buzz around a Shells squad that was just 1-8 last year.

“For the kids, the program and the town I think it will be a little extra,” DeVries said. “Hopefully we get a good crowd up there watching us.”

Third-year CM head coach Mike Parmentier spoke next. The Eagles were also 1-8 last season and remain young. Parmentier admitted there is good talent from grades 8-11, so the future looks bright and the Eagles will see what they can accomplish in 2018.

One difference is Parmentier has turned the reins of the defense over to coordinator Dustin Devening, allowing him to focus on offense. That should improve the program in his opinion.

“That’s really helped me a lot and coach Devening has done a great job with the defense so far,” Parmentier said. “It’s so nice not to have to worry about the defense. It’s his gig, what he wants to do I’m all for, he doesn’t have to run anything by me. Coach (Josh) LeMond has taken the special teams and I don’t have to worry about that either.”

He said getting the rivalry game with Marquette to open the season and then EA-WR in Week 2 is huge for CM, too.

“We didn’t win either one of those games and that really stung last year, but the crowds were amazing for both games,” Parmentier said. “It was kind of like a playoff atmosphere for the first two weeks and I think it’s going to be the same thing this year.”

Marquette head coach Darrell Angleton echoed the same sentiment, saying, “It’s exciting to be part of Riverbend football.”

Angleton spoke last on the night and is looking to build on three playoff appearances in his first three seasons heading the Explorers. They were 8-2 a year ago.

He’s only got 35 total kids, but a solid and large sophomore class and good leadership out of his seniors.

“Kaleb Ware (quarterback) is a good kid, knows his job now, has more confidence and really has some targets to throw to,” Angleton said. “We can run behind big Ralph Williams, getting D-I looks as a tackle and DaVon Berry is a transfer coming in with good hands. They are really intense players which is really nice.”

The other two Riverbend programs are also coming off of playoff seasons. EA-WR has had a two-year string of postseason appearances and Garry Herron is back for his fourth year and confident to keep that trend going.

EA-WR graduated 12 seniors who gained over 4,000 yards for the program, but Herron still believes the Oilers could be more dynamic this year. They were 7-3 last season.

“We’re at the highest numbers since I’ve been here,” Herron said. “I think we can be a little more dynamic this year from last year. That’s not to say last year’s team wasn’t dynamic. They were very experienced and the guys that got us here, but I’m excited because we’ve done some different things this year.”

The Alton Redbirds appeased a football starved community last season. The Birds were 6-5, made the playoffs for the first time in a decade, won their first playoff game in 25 years and played host to a postseason game.

“Last year was a great experience not only for our staff, but more importantly for those kids,” head coach Eric Dickerson said. “It showed them all the work they put in the past few years paid off for them. The support that came out for us with traveling to Chicago and then our second round game at home was amazing. That kick started our kids and they were ready to go in the weightroom. It’s going to be a fun and exciting year.”

Friday will be a big game after Alton lost to Highland 47-6 to open the ‘17 season. This game has been circled by the players.

“Our kids are looking forward to the opportunity and have definitely had Highland on their minds since the season ended,” Dickerson said. “It’s going to be great to get them at home and get our crowd behind us.”

It’s just going to be great to be back on the gridiron and looking forward to that great KC Hall fried chicken.

