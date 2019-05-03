Riverbend Girls Bowler of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Ashley Westbrook

Alton High senior Ashley Westbrook racked up an impressive list of accomplishments with the Redbirds girls bowling team this season.

However, she realizes success isn’t created on an island. Westbrook admits her parents — who take her to tournaments — and the support of her boyfriend were key to her accomplishments. Those accomplishments included being named to the all-Southwestern Conference girls bowling team and compiling a 204-season average.

“At first, it was a little rough because I wasn’t used to bowling at Bowl Haven (Alton’s home alley),” Westbrook said. “But I got used to the team and everyone was very supportive of me. I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without them or the support of my friends or my family.”

Westbrook also credits her grandfather, Mike Eickhoff, as he encouraged her to take up the sport.

The senior was new to Alton’s bowling program, having worn the Redbird uniform for the first time this year. Westbrook bowled for Civic Memorial her freshman and sophomore season and transferred to Alton as a junior. Illinois High School Association regulations kept her from competing as a junior. However, she didn’t take the year off; Westbrook practiced with the team and competed in local bowling leagues.

The all-conference bowler said the lane conditions at CM’s home alley, Airport Bowl, were different than Bowl Haven.

“At Airport (Bowl) the lanes dry out faster,” she said. “At Bowl Haven, they are smoother.”

The senior shot her two best scores this season. She shot a 747 against Taylorville in a non-conference contest and then did a second best (700) on Jan. 23 against Belleville West; both meets were at Bowl Haven.

“We only had four girls that day because one of them was sick and one had to leave,” Westbrook said of her best score. “It was nerve-racking, but we all pulled through it and it was a lot of fun — it was just a great day.”

The bowler’s success continued into the postseason by qualifying for state at the Carlinville Sectional with a six-game score of 1,244 and a fifth-place finish. This made Westbrook the Riverbend area’s first state qualifier in bowling since Ashley Heistand in 2016.

“It was my first year of qualifying for state,” she said. “It was a big accomplishment for me.”

Westbrook wasn’t a stranger to postseason success. She qualified for sectionals twice in her two years at CM. Making it to state magnified the postseason experience.

“My freshman and sophomore year I qualified for sectionals,” Westbrook said. “It hit home for me.”

Having experienced postseason tournaments helped in the drive to state.

“I knew what I was getting into,” Westbrook said. “I knew there would be a lot more people there and that the competition would be tougher, but I had to stay calm and work my way through it.”

She went on to place 28th out of 72 bowlers with a 12-game score of 2,382 at the state tournament in Rockford. Westbrook will continue her career in college next year at Columbia College, an NAIA school in Columbia, Mo.

