Riverbend Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Detweiller Park was good to Janelynn Wirth this fall.

The Roxana sophomore enjoyed her best performances in the ‘18 season at the Peoria cross country course, running a personal-best time of 19:40 at the Peoria Invitational on Sept. 29 and a 19:42 at the Class 1A state meet five weeks later.

“I had a lot of fun,” Wirth said. “I knew as soon as we left there in September when I got my PR that it was my favorite course, so I knew I wanted to race there again.”

The efforts at Peoria were part of a memorable sophomore season for Wirth. She finished in the top five in five meets and helped the Roxana girls cross country team win three races and qualify for the state meet.

“She was our No. 3 runner last year, but no one worked harder than she did on the girls side,” Roxana head coach Scott Edwards said. “This summer, she put in over 300 miles. She just didn’t have a bad race in my eyes.”

Wirth’s sophomore season got off to a good start on Aug. 29 at the Carlinville Early Meet, placing fifth with a 21:26 and helping the Shells win the team title.

She also finished second in the Madison County small-school meet, fourth in the South Central Conference meet, seventh in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional and eighth in the Carlinville Invitational.

Wirth credits the summer workouts for her outstanding sophomore season.

“I definitely tried every day to run as much as I could or as fast as I could,” she said. “I started out running with the guys. I ran all of my long days with the guys. I was doing everything I could to stay fast.”

Wirth hadn’t run under 20 minutes in a race until the Peoria Invitational on Sept. 29. She finished 75th in the girls race.

“I didn’t think that I got close enough to the finish line that it would be so close to 19:40,” Wirth said. “I thought I would barely hit it or maybe not even hit it. But my times were on, so I was really expecting something great.”

The sophomore said she was thrilled that she ran under 20 minutes again at the state meet.

“I was really running for fun,” said Wirth, who competed at state for the first time. “I was definitely running to get as close as I could to my PR. Two seconds away from it, I knew I couldn’t be down on myself.”

Wirth helped the Roxana girls make their fourth state meet appearance and their first since ‘15. The Shells also won the South Central Conference and Madison County small-school titles.

“I love my team and everybody was so fast,” Wirth said. “This year really amazed me. I didn’t know how good we were going to be.”

Wirth said she’s already looking forward to the next two years.

“I definitely want to be able beat some of the girls who beat me this year,” she said. “I know where I want to be, know what I want to do and know what I have to run.”

