Riverbend Girls Cross Country Runners of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Riley Vickrey and Janelynn Wirth

Marquette Catholic senior Riley Vickrey and Roxana junior Janelynn Wirth enjoyed outstanding cross country seasons this fall.

The duo combined for nine victories, set program-record times for their respective schools and competed at the Class 1A state meet in Peoria.

The strong efforts earned Vickrey and Wirth a big reward. They were invited to compete in the Nike Cross Country Regionals at Terre Haute, Ind., which featured runners from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Vickrey and Wirth were part of a team called Speedy Boiz. The squad included local runners such as Staunton's Lydia Roller and Freeburg's Breana Chandler.

"We were both really excited coming in knowing that we were going to run together and not necessarily racing against each other, but just to plan, have fun and talk about running," Wirth said.

Vickrey said she was thrilled to compete with Wirth at the Indiana event.

"We've gotten really close this year and I'm super happy," she said. "She's so nice and she has improved so much and I'm super proud of her. I know next year, she's going to do amazing. Running at Nike together, that was super fun."

Vickrey won five races and competed at the state meet for the second time. Wirth had four victories and participated at state for the second year in a row.

Vickrey placed first in the Carlinville Early Meet, the Madison County small-school and Prairie State Conference meets and the Alton and East Alton-Wood River Invitationals. She finished 30th at state, five places shy of an all-state medal.

"It's definitely sad that my cross country season is over," said Vickrey, who finished with a school-record time of 17:55 at the county meet. "It was my last one. This year has been really amazing. I surpassed all of the goals that I set and I was really happy with how the season ended, especially at state."

Wirth had victories at the New Athens, Carlinville and Freeburg Invitationals and the New Athens Regional. She also helped the Shells win four meets and qualify for state for the second straight year.

"I'm really happy with how my junior season went," said Wirth, who ran a school-record 17:57 at the Peoria Invitational on Oct. 5. "Our team accomplished everything we wanted to. We wanted to go to state and we wanted to do good in regionals and sectionals."

Vickrey and Wirth competed against each other in four meets this season, with Vickrey finishing higher than Wirth in three of those meets.

"Riley has told me that I push her and she knows that she pushes me," Wirth said. "I think it's great this year that we have gotten closer."

Vickrey, who plans to continue her cross country and track career at Missouri Southern next year, said she enjoyed competing with her younger sister, Kailey, this year, too. Kailey is a freshman.

“I'm excited to see what she can do,” Vickrey said. “I'm definitely going to do as much as I can to help her."

Wirth said she's already excited about her senior year.

"It actually scares me a little bit thinking that I only have one year left to accomplish and get more things done," she said. "I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really hoping to work hard and do better than I did last year."

