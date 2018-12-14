Riverbend Girls Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Gracie Piar

Gracie Piar’s freshman season with the Marquette Catholic girls golf team got off to a sizzling start Aug. 14 at the Madison County Tournament at the Legacy Golf Course.

Piar left Granite City with medalist honors in the small-school division, shooting an 8-over-79. She also helped the Explorers win the small-school team title by 34 strokes.

“It’s great,” Piar said. “I didn’t think it was possible for a freshman.”

Piar’s season took off from there. She was the Explorers’ top golfer with a 39.7 average and helped the Alton school win a regional championship and place fifth in the Class A state tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

“I liked it a lot because it’s my first year, and I know I have many more years to try to get to state and win regionals again,” the freshman said.

Piar had plenty of golf experience before joining the Explorers in August. She was named the Gateway PGA Player of the Year in the last two years in the age 12-14 division, shot a hole in one in ‘16 and competed in tournaments across the country, including Cincinnati, Ohio, Palm Springs, Calif., and Burlington, Iowa.

“I’ve been playing golf for a while, so it’s always fun,” Piar said. “But this summer was one of the biggest summers I’ve had because I’ve traveled all over and played.”

Among the tournaments Piar played in this summer were the Women’s Western Amateur tournament in Cincinnati, the Little People’s tournament in Quincy, the Future Collegians World Tour in Palm Springs, and the Cobra-Puma Cup in Burlington.

“It was fun traveling because I got to play all new courses and see new people play,” Piar said. “It really helped me because I played with different people and I saw what they did.”

Piar has been playing golf since she was 7. She began competing in tournaments three years later.

The freshman said her father, Jarrod, influenced her to start playing golf.

“I like it because it’s an individual sport,” she said. “I know in high school, it’s a team sport. I like individual sports because you don’t have to count on people to show up. You just go out and play.”

Piar helped Marquette capture its second regional title in three years as the Explorers won the Okawville Regional by 16 strokes on Oct. 3. Five days later, Marquette clinched its first state berth in 18 years with a third-place finish at the Centralia Sectional.

Piar was the Explorers’ top finisher at state, shooting a 165 with 16 pars and 3 birdies under chilly conditions.

“It’s determination,” said Piar, who shot a 78 in regionals and an 80 in sectionals. “You’re going up against tough kids. You just have to play your best.”

Piar played on a Marquette team that included freshmen Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag, juniors Annie Kane and Katy Kratschmer and sophomore Cat Hollis. Piar played in tournaments with Cain during the summer.

