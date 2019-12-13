Riverbend Girls Golfer of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Gracie Piar

A day after ending her season at the Class 1A state girls golf tournament in Decatur, Gracie Piar started preparing for 2020.

The Marquette Catholic sophomore spent several hours working on her game on the morning of Oct. 20 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

"My putting was terrible at state, so I putted for a long time," Piar said. "Then, I chipped and hit a few balls."

Piar enjoyed an outstanding sophomore season that included a career-best 9-hole average of 37, four tournament victories and her second trip to the state tournament. She was the top golfer on a Marquette team that had one senior, three sophomores and two freshmen in its varsity lineup.

"My nine-hole average dropped two strokes from last year, which is really good, and I keep hoping it drops," Piar said. "I played really well this year. My highest 18-hole score was a 79 at state, unfortunately. But that happens."

Piar ended her sophomore season with a 17th-place finish at state, seven places shy of an all-state medal. She was in eighth after the first day of the tournament.

The sophomore credits her busy summer for her strong season. Between June and August, she played in tournaments in California, Florida, Indiana and North Carolina and was home for just 9 days.

"It helped me so much," Piar said. "I had so many fun experiences. I played with people all over the world, anywhere from Taiwan to everywhere."

Piar said she has high hopes for next season as the Explorers return five golfers from their 2019 starting lineup.

"I'm really looking forward to my junior year," she said.

Piar earned co-medalist honors at the Marquette Blast-Off Classic on Aug. 24 after finishing in a tie for first with O'Fallon's Briana McMinn with a 78. She also placed first at the Alton Redbirds Golf Classic and the Madison County small-school and Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional tournaments.

"High school golf is a great confidence booster for me because it's just really fun winning tournaments all of the time," she said.

Piar also helped Marquette win its second straight regional championship. The Explorers shot a 345 and won the tournament by 16 strokes under rainy conditions at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

"It was a very challenging day because of the rain and the weather, but we pulled through and won it," said Piar, who fired a 76 at regionals.

Marquette advanced to state for the second straight year and the third time in program history by finishing second in the Mount Carmel Sectional. Piar and sophomore Audrey Cain qualified as individuals for the second day after the Explorers came in ninth on Day 1.

Last year as a freshman, Piar was the Explorers' top golfer with a 39.7 average.

"I love high school golf," Piar said. "It's really fun being around all of the girls."

Piar said her goal is to continue her golf career at Ohio State University after she graduates from Marquette in 2022.

“My dad was born and raised in Ohio,” she said. “He told me a bunch of stories about Ohio, so I've been doing research about Ohio State since I was 8. It's just a fantastic school.”

