Riverbend Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Alton Redbirds soccer player Calista Cox’s four years in the program was defined by accomplishments on more than one level.

Her individual accolades earned her a place on all-star teams and a chance to play soccer beyond high school. Cox, a defender, also contributed to teams that helped build a winning tradition at Alton. Her varsity career stretches back to her freshman year and the Redbirds captured winning seasons in all four of her years. The Redbirds went 15-10-1 this year, 10-7-2 in 2018, 12-6-2 in 2017 and 12-6-3 in 2016.

“It’s an amazing feeling that I got to go through four years having great seasons every year and being close to regional championships,” Cox said. “We were also close to conference championships. Being second in conference two years in a row is huge in our conference.”

Cox keeps something very basic in mind when playing center back.

“I knew my job was to keep everything out of the middle and make sure nothing goes in the back of the net,” she said. “This year we set the (school) record for shutouts with 14. Obviously, we did our job as center backs this year and not only that, but it was my job to finish on corners. I was able to capitalize in big games.”

She said Alton’s defense was “great in the air” this season.

“We stopped everything through the middle of the field so it never got to the wings,” Cox said. “We just closed everything down early on.”

Cox finished her senior season with three goals — all game-winning goals — and two assists. She made the all-Southwestern Conference team her sophomore, junior and senior years. She was also an all-sectional choice by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association for the second straight season in 2019.

“It was great to get that recognition in the last year, to be all-conference and all-sectional,” she said. “I hoped to be all-state this year, but our record wasn’t 100 percent great and there were a lot of good girls in our conference.”

During her soccer career, Cox has played select soccer for different teams in the area — Alton United, the Fighting Irish, Gateway Rush, and Scott Gallagher.

“It opened my eyes in having different coaches and having to adapt to playing with different players,” Cox said. “It was a huge part of club, just like working on ball skills and becoming a better technical player on and off the field.”

Cox will play soccer next year at the University of Illinois at Springfield, a Division II school. She will play there with her older sister MaKayla Cox, a 2018 AHS grad, as well as her defensive teammate with the Redbirds this year, Megan Zini.

“I was excited to be able to play there,” she said. “I’ll be able to focus on school while still playing competitive soccer. I think it’s going to be a different game, but hopefully I’ll still be able to play center back and contribute to the team like I did in high school.” The standout defender expects a faster-paced game and a higher level of competition next year.

“There’s going to be girls with a lot more speed up top to go against,” she said.

