Riverbend Girls Tennis Players of the Year

photo by Bill Roseberry Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen

The Civic Memorial Eagles are involved in a boon in girls tennis at the moment.

Juniors Hannah Butkovich and Kennedy Loewen are a big part of that resurgence. After a 2018 campaign where the Eagles were 9-7 and enjoyed their first winning season since 1998, they quenched another long drought when Butkovich and Loewen qualified for state. The doubles duo became the first to achieve a state berth since Val McCoy did it in singles in 1997.

“We knew it had been awhile, but we didn’t know for sure until (head coach Matt Carmody) confirmed it,” Butkovich said. “It’s such a great accomplishment.”

Then to top that Butkovich and Loewen won their opening round match at Class A state, defeating Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy of Bishop McNamara in Kankakee 6-2, 6-4 at Prospect High School.

“We didn’t really expect to win because there is such tough competition, but our first match we win and we played well,” Butkovich said. “I just remember being super happy because, as far as the records show, we were the first winners at state.”

“I’ve never been in that situation before,” Loewen said. “I started playing tennis my sophomore year and coming in I never thought I’d make it to state. Going into that first match I was very nervous, because I didn’t feel I’d be any type of competition because I didn’t know. Winning our first match felt great. We felt like we deserved to be there and were doing something good for our school to bring it some respect.”

In Carmody’s first season of 2015 as head coach at CM the program had 10 kids. This fall there were 26 and with Butkovich and Loewen’s success the hopes are it grows more.

“Putting us on the map is awesome,” Butkovich said. “Tennis was never a popular sport (at CM). I was a basketball player going into tennis, which is a rare occurrence in Bethalto, but I wouldn’t take it back because tennis is one of the best things that has happened to me.”

Butkovich and Loewen finished with a 10-12 mark as a tandem, while the Eagles were 8-11 in duals competition as a team.

A chance to make 2019 special came at the Althoff Sectional. Needing a win to advance to the semifinals and punch their ticket to state, Butkovich and Loewen defeated Mascoutah 6-4, 6-1.

“We had our top 6 there cheering us,” Butkovich said. “I could see them holding hands and hoping we could get that last point. It made me nervous, but I said, ‘We can do this.’”

The duo finished fourth to take the last advancing doubles spot out of the sectional to state.

The success has created a hunger in Butkovich and Loewen to continue improving their skills.

“My goal is to top everything about this season,” Loewen said. “Go into sectionals, take first, go to state, win 2 matches, just top this season.”

“I plan to take more lessons and playing in more tournaments, especially doubles tournaments so we can get better as a team and go to state again,” Butkovich said.

Winning equals fun.

“Now that we’re having some accomplishments, tennis is fun,” Loewen said.

