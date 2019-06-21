Riverbend Girls Track Athlete of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Jayden Ulrich

After wrapping up a memorable 2019 track season that included a state championship in the shot put, Jayden Ulrich immediately went back to work to prepare for 2020.

“I really didn’t have a break,” the East Alton-Wood River sophomore said. “As soon as the state meet was done, I was at practice.”

Ulrich was a strong performer in the throwing events this spring, finishing with nine wins in the shot put and three in the discus. She became the first EA-WR girl to win a state track title after placing first in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 9 inches at the Class 2A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. She also finished second in the discus in 138-11, giving her three all-state medals in her two-year prep track career.

“My sophomore year was definitely something to look up to,” said Ulrich, who also helped the Oilers win Madison County small-school and Prairie State Conference titles. “This is probably my best year of my school career.”

Ulrich said the performance at state has already given her motivation for her junior year.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “Track hasn’t ended for me yet, so I’m still pretty excited about it. But I’m excited for the actual season to start with the rest of my teammates.”

Ulrich, who finished fourth in the shot put at state in her freshman year, credits her coaches for her successful sophomore season.

“My coaches helped me with finding videos on how to improve my form and releasing the ball correctly,” she said. “It’s just a lot of technique that my coaches help me with. Of course, we do weightlifting to help with the power. I do sprints and coach (Russ Colona) makes me do cross country to help me with my speed.”

Ulrich clinched a shot put state championship by throwing a 46-9 in her final attempt. Two hours later, she was all smiles after standing on top of the podium and receiving her first-place medal.

“It felt really nice being on the first-place spot,” Ulrich said.

Ulrich finished second to Carbondale senior Sydney Apgar in the discus at state. She said she hopes for more success in the discus in the next two years.

“I’m really nervous for it because I was not expecting to throw what I did at the state meet,” Ulrich said. “Now, my coaches and I are starting to take the discus more seriously, and I’ll start working on it more.”

Hours after the state meet, Ulrich got a big reception at EA-WR High School that included her family members, friends and teammates.

“It was fun,” she said. “I was glad to see everyone. I was glad that they came down to see me. I was really shy, but I liked it. I took a lot of pictures. It was fun.”

Ulrich started her sophomore year on a high note, winning a Class 2A state title in the shot put at the Illinois Indoor Top Times Championships on March 23 in Bloomington.

“It definitely put a lot more pressure (on me) on the outdoor state meet because they’re expecting me to win since I got indoor,” Ulrich said. “But it feels good to have both titles in them, and I’m glad I got both of them.”

