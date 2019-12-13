Riverbend Girls Volleyball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Macie Lucas

Macie Lucas was a vital piece of a well-rounded Roxana girls volleyball team that went 21-12 this season.

Leading the team with 355 assists, the junior helped the Shells reach the Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional semifinals, where they lost to eventual state runner-up Mater Dei, 25-11, 25-11.

Lucas’ efforts throughout the season earned her second-team all-South Central Conference honors.

“(This season) wasn’t like our usual year, because of our record and we had a lot of changes,” Lucas said. “But we all worked together really well even though we were thrown in with different players and had a long bench to sub in. That was nice because we were all able to get to know each other. We had a lot of tournaments that were tougher, which was also good for us.”

Lucas has spent all three years of her high school volleyball career on the varsity team, where she has helped the Shells win 72 matches. Used primarily as a setter, Lucas has known setting up hitters is her forte for quite some time.

“I have been a setter since seventh grade, and I like setting more than hitting,” she said.

Lucas was at her best during some of Roxana’s most important games this season. In the Class 2A quarterfinals against Southwestern, she had 9 kills, 13 assists and 6 digs. In the semis, she recorded 4 kills and 8 assists.

However, she said her favorite game of the season was a 3-game loss to Pana High School in September. In that matchup, Lucas recorded 5 kills and 14 assists, helping her team to the verge of victory against a Pana team that was 10-4 at the time.

“The Pana game, that was our best game I think,” Lucas said. “It went three sets. It was our best game, our defense was really strong. Our libero was really strong.”

Although Lucas stood out on the team, depth was really the key to their success this season. Lucas said having a tight-knit, talented group of players went a long way in compiling a winning record and making a playoff run this season.

“The junior class we have has grown up together playing since seventh grade, so we all know each other very well,” she said.

The Shells featured six juniors this year, including Lucas, Makenzie Keller, Darcey McGuire, Olivia Mouser, Reagan Stahlhut and Jacey Trask. They are only graduating two seniors in Abi Zangori and Kiley Winfree, so they look to have an even stronger squad for next season.

Lucas also praised former teammate Abby Kurth, who graduated last spring, for helping her develop her skills as a setter.

“(Abby) was one of my closest friends and we bonded really well and worked with each other setting-wise,” Lucas said.

Lucas is also a standout soccer player for the Shells. She is the sister of Emma Lucas, who was a standout soccer player at Roxana before graduating in 2018. Emma has played at Lewis and Clark Community College the last two seasons, helping the Trailblazers reach the JUCO National semifinals this fall.

Of the two sports, Macie prefers soccer, but says that volleyball can be more fun. She looks forward to helping Roxana to another winning season next year as a senior.

