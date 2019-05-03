Riverbend Hockey Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Nolan Kahl

Nolan Kahl is a special hockey player.

As a junior for the Bethalto Eagles hockey club, Kahl has amassed 167 points over 3 MVCHA seasons. This year he finished with a mind-boggling 53 goals and 18 assists for the Eagles, helping lead them to the MVCHA 1A finals against Triad, where they were swept in two games. To reach the finals, Bethalto swept both East Alton-Wood River and Alton.

“I think it was a surprise, to be completely honest,” Kahl said. “I don’t think we were expecting to go all the way to the 1A championship, especially facing No. 1 Alton.”

For as much success as they had in the playoffs, Bethalto struggled in the regular season. They finished with a 3-16-1 record and had a goal differential of -80.

Kahl put up his numbers while also playing for CarShield AAA, an elite club team in St. Louis that travels all over the Midwest, so he was not able to make it to a number of Eagle games during the season.

Not one to be modest about his contribution to the team, Kahl knows what his role is when he takes to the ice for the Eagles.

“I know when I wasn’t there, (the Eagles) played good, but when I was there, they played way better,” Kahl said. “It involved me getting the puck and getting open and having just a better overall game.”

Not surprisingly, Kahl finished atop the MVCHA in scoring this year. His 53 goals were the most in the league, and his 71 points were good enough for third overall in points, behind Noah Scrum and Hunter Longhi, both of Collinsville.

Unfortunately for Bethalto, Kahl’s future may be tied up with the USHL, the top under-20 Junior Hockey league in the United States. Recently he attended a pre-draft combine, where he had a chance to show his skills to the coaches of the 17 teams in the league.

Kahl said the combine was an exciting experience where he got to meet players from all over the world who were trying to compete for roster spots.

“I maybe felt a little nervous going in, but once the games went on the nerves weren’t there,” Kahl said. “Going into the off-ice stuff I tried being as confident as I could be. I just didn’t want to be the one guy who didn’t put up numbers. There were guys from all over the globe; there was a kid from Switzerland on our team, two Russians, one guy from Czech Republic.”

The draft is on May 7, so Kahl won’t know until then if he gets selected or not. Most USHL players eventually go on to play NCAA hockey, so getting drafted would mean a lot to his hockey career.

Even if he has played his last game for the Eagles, Kahl feels as though he has helped the program advance. Bethalto hockey has seen its numbers drop in the last few years, and the program is in desperate need of more players, but the team they have now is close-knit and, according to Kahl, plays the game the right way.

“If anything, I think we accomplished playing the game honestly. There were a lot of people who didn’t even expect us to beat EA-WR this year,” Kahl said.

