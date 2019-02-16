Riverbend hoopsters excelling in college

× Expand (Left) sophomore at SIUE, Civic Memorial’s all-time leading scorer Allie Troeckler is the leading scorer for the Cougars this season. Troeckler averages 8.7 points per game and has started all 23 games for SIUE. [photo courtesy of SIUE Photo Services](Right) A 2016 Alton grad, Marcus Latham is having a stellar first season at the University of Indianapolis, a Division II program. He’s averaging 10.8 points per game there after transferring from Parkland Community College. [photo by Cody Wainscott]

The Riverbend has its fair share of basketball players contributing in college for the 2018-19 season.

Alton, Marquette Catholic and Civic Memorial are all represented at different levels in college.

Let’s start on the men’s side with the seniors.

Marquette’s Deion Lavender is in his final season with a new program. After starting his collegiate career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, transferring to the University of Alabama Birmingham, where he redshirted before playing the next two years, Lavender is back in the Missouri Valley Conference at Valparaiso.

The talented guard has helped the Crusaders compile a 13-12 overall mark and 6-6 MVC record. He’ll be in St. Louis for the MVC Tournament in March. Head to the Enterprise Center for Arch Madness March 7-10.

Lavender entered this week averaging 7.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 4.32 assists. The assists are tops on Valpo. He’s second in rebounds.

CM grad Jakob Lowrance is a senior at Division II Central Missouri, where he’s second on the team averaging 12.4 ppg and first with 6.9 rpg. He leads the Mules with 13 blocks and his 83 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Lowrance had a season best 22 points at Northeastern State on Jan. 31 and season-high 17 boards on Jan. 16 vs. Lincoln.

Carlos Anderson of Alton has settled in for his final two collegiate seasons at D-II Minnesota State after playing his first two years at SIUE. Anderson has started all 24 games at MSU, averaging 13.9 ppg and 5.9 rpg, both good for second on the team.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard scored a season high 30 at Sioux Falls on Dec. 8. MSU is 16-8 on the season.

Another Redbird is wrapping up his collegiate career at Central Methodist University, a NAIA program in Fayette, Mo. Isaiah Thurmond leads the team with 16 ppg and shoots 40.2 percent from 3-point land and averages 4.0 rpg.

Alton’s Marcus Latham has found a new home at D-II University of Indianapolis. After two years at Parkland Community College, Latham landed at UIndy this year. The Greyhounds are 16-6, and Latham is one of five players averaging double figures at 10.8 ppg.

He’s played 21 games with 8 starts and seen his production increase as the season has progressed. The 6-3, 175-pound guard scored a season-best 24 points on Feb. 2 at Illinois Springfield.

Marquette’s Shandon Boone is a junior at NAIA Avila University in Kansas City. He leads the Eagles at 13.9 ppg and is their leading 3-point shooter at 36.1 percent.

He scored a season high 35 vs. Bethel College on Oct. 28.

Other local boys in college are CM’s Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark, Marquette’s Sammy Green and Alton’s Ty’ohn Trimble and Kevin Caldwell Jr.

Adams is a freshman at Lewis and Clark, Clark is a freshman at Fontbonne, Green’s a freshman at Briar Cliff in Iowa, Caldwell is a freshman at Southwestern Illinois College and Trimble is a sophomore at Parkland in Champaign. Trimble has started every game at Parkland this year and averages 10.0 ppg and a team best 4.4 assists per game.

On the girls side, CM’s all-time leading scorer Allie Troeckler is a sophomore at SIUE and leads the Cougars (10-13) in scoring with 8.7 ppg and 1.47 steals per game. She’s started 23 of 23 games entering this week for SIUE.

She scored a season high 17 on Dec. 8 at Chicago State.

Other former Eagles playing in college include Annika Ochs, a sophomore at D-III Blackburn; Alaira Tyus, a freshman at D-III Simpson College in Iowa; and Kaylee Eaton, a freshman at SWIC. Eaton is redshirting after tearing tendons in her elbow.

Two former Alton players are at Lewis and Clark. Ayonna Clanton is a sophomore and Kenya Burnett is a freshman for the 13-6 Trailblazers. Clanton has started 9 games and averages 4.8 ppg, while Burnett comes off the bench scoring 2.5 ppg.

Good luck to all the local hoopsters the rest of the way.

