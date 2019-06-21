Riverbend Softball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Abi Stahlhut

Dylan Mathis is a legend when it comes to Roxana softball.

A three-time all-state selection and two-time All-American while pitching for the Shells from 2002-05, she went on to star from ‘06-09 at Oklahoma, where she was also an All-American.

Fast forward to 2015 when Roxana eighth-grader Abi Stahlhut discovered Mathis’ legacy, ogling at her jersey hanging inside RHS. It gave her something to strive toward in her career.

Stahlhut went the offensive route to forge her legacy, but owning 10 of 15 single-season batting marks and earning a scholarship to Indiana has helped her become Mathis’ contemporary.

Stahlhut’s career produced a .515 batting average, 32 doubles, 15 triples, 39 home runs, 160 RBIs, an on-base percentage of .590, a slugging percentage of 1.032 and an OPS of 1.622.

“I wanted to make half the impact Dylan had on this school,” Stahlhut said. “My sophomore year I was asked what it was like coming up behind her and I really think it’s been amazing, because I get to see where she was and now where I am. She is a Roxana great and now I’m being compared to her in some ways, so I’m so appreciative that I have someone like her to follow.”

Stahlhut’s numbers could have even been more dynamic if not for injury this season.

Warming up in Greenville on April 19 she came down awkwardly on the second-base bag during double play drills. She felt a pop in her knee and crumbled. It led to her missing time with a strained MCL, and she was relegated to designated hitter when she returned.

“As soon as the season was over, I had surgery on a torn meniscus on my posterior horn and my recovery is going OK,” she said.

Even being limited to 83 plate appearances couldn’t contain Stahlhut. She finished hitting .611 with 13 homers, 4 doubles, 26 RBIs and just 6 strikeouts to 28 walks. She produced a 1.407 slug, .747 on-base and whopping 2.154 OPS.

Stahlhut, who thrives on the mental portion of her game, used her senior year to learn.

“God doesn’t put you in a situation he doesn’t think you can handle, and I think that’s the mentality that’s really getting me through this,” Stahlhut said. “In college I will have a lot of roadblocks and I’ll have a multitude of sources to help me. I plan to focus on the mental side of the game. Even the minor I’m planning on going into is sports psychology. That’s the part of the game I love.”

Besides the injury, Stahlhut, a 3-time all-state selection, had to deal with being pitched around. She was walked 28 times, with the majority being intentional passes.

“Starting this season I realized how frustrating it was going to be, but had to realize really quickly it’s a sign of respect,” Stahlhut said. “They’re giving me that free 60 feet, so why not make the most of it? I feel the walks make me better. They made my pitch selection so much better.”

Roxana will always be a part of Stahlhut. From playing for her father, Wade Stahlhut — first-year Shells head coach — to being with friends and teammates, to the classroom: she loves it all.

“The phrase, ‘Once a Shell, always a Shell’ is said in Roxana culture and I’ve tried to live by that,” Stahlhut said. “It’s something that’s going to be a part of me for the rest of my life. I’ve learned so many lessons from the people I met in Roxana. It’s been a great home for the last four years, and I think it’s helped me for a transition into college.”

