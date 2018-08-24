RIVERBEND SPORTS TRIVIA QUESTION: August 24, 2018

Aug. 17 question: Which Roxana girls cross country runner finished 18th to earn all-state honors at the Class 1A state race in 2010?

Answer: Tori Fulgham finished 18th at the 2010 Class 1A state race to become the only female distance runner for the Shells to win a state medal. She went on to run at McKendree University after high school.

Congratulations to Bev Schaake, who answered the question correctly and wins a $10 voucher to Roberts Motors in Alton. Winners are verified by email.

This week's question: What Division I university did EA-WR's Adam Tyler attend and play baseball in 2005 and 2006?

