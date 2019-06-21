Riverbend Spring Coaches of the Year

BASEBALL

Tim Fahnestock • Marquette Catholic

Fahnestock finished his third straight winning season as Marquette coach this spring. His Explorers finished 22-11 after starting off 1-3. Fahnestock has a 115-71 record with 5 winning seasons in his 6-year tenure as coach. The Explorers lost 19-12 to Gillespie in the Class 2A Staunton Regional finals on May 18 after beating the Miners 18-3 on March 21. Marquette scored 10 or more runs 15 times this season and had 7 players hit over .300, including Garrett Weiner, who batted .409 with 8 home runs and 38 RBIs. Jack Warren finished with 7 wins and Nolan Rea went 4-0 on the mound.

SOFTBALL

Luke Angelo • Civic Memorial

For the first time since 2012, the Civic Memorial Eagles posted a winning record this season. Angelo’s third season at the helm of the program saw the Eagles earn a 14-13 record and a third-place finish in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a 6-4 mark. CM handed Triad both of its regular season conference losses before falling to the Knights in the Class 3A CM Regional semifinals, 5-3. The Eagles also produced 7 all-conference selections in softball, the most by any sport for the school this spring. Jenna Christeson, Ally Hardy and Kelbie Zupan were all first-team picks. They return everyone on the roster next year except senior pitcher Kaitlynn Wrenn.

GIRLS SOCCER

Gwen Sabo • Alton

Sabo enjoyed an outstanding first season as Alton girls soccer coach this spring. She guided the Redbirds to a 15-10-1 record, their fourth straight winning season. Alton stormed to a 5-1 start and was never under .500 for the rest of the season. AHS set a program record with 14 shutouts, too. The Redbirds lost to O’Fallon three times, including in the Class 3A Alton Regional finals on May 18. A 2011 AHS graduate, Sabo was an all-Southwestern Conference defender in high school and led the Redbirds to their first regional title in her senior year. Sabo replaced Jeff Hayes as head coach at Alton this spring after working as an assistant at Marquette Catholic last year.

BOYS TENNIS

Mike Walters • Marquette Catholic

Walters helped guide the Explorers to another successful campaign in 2019. They compiled a 16-3 overall dual record and finished third at the Class A Triad Sectional. The doubles duo of Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower were the only Riverbend netters to advance to state this spring, too. After winning a sectional crown for the second consecutive year, the duo went 3-2 at state, reaching the fifth-round consolation bracket. They advanced to the second day of the three-day tournament. This spring was Walters’ fifth directing Marquette boys tennis.

BOYS TRACK

Jeff White • Alton

White came on board to guide the Redbirds in 2016 and he’s been steering them toward the right direction every since. After sending no one to state in 2014 and 2015, Alton had 2 qualifiers each in ‘16 and ‘17 and 3 in 2018 under White. None were able to advance out of preliminaries, though. That changed this year as Redbirds qualified in 3 events with senior Deonte McGoy and junior Cassius Havis capturing medals for AHS for the first time since 2013. McGoy was sixth in the 100-meter dash and Havis was eighth in the 800-meter run. It also marked the first time Alton had a pair of state medalists in open events since 1992. The Redbirds had 5 track athletes earn all-Southwestern Conference honors, too, meaning they had top 3 finishes at the league meet.

GIRLS TRACK

Russ Colona • East Alton-Wood River

Colona coached the East Alton-Wood River girls track team to a successful season this spring. The Oilers got their first state champion in sophomore Jayden Ulrich in the shot put and captured Madison County small-school and Prairie State Conference championships. In addition to her state title in the shot put, Ulrich also placed second in the discus, giving her three all-state medals in her two-year prep track career. Sophomore Hannah Sechrest was another all-state medalist for EA-WR, placing eighth in the high jump. The Oilers won the small-school county title by 17 points over last year’s champion Civic Memorial and the PSC meet by 35 points.

