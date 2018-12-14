Riverbend Volleyball Player of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Taylor Jackson

Most seniors on any varsity sports team expect to learn a thing or two about leadership.

However, last fall Roxana Shells volleyball player Taylor Jackson experienced not only the chance to lead but also the chance to lead a history-making team. The Shells finished the season with a 26-9 mark — the best in school history.

“It felt pretty good,” said Jackson, who was also an integral part of the 2017 team that went 25-10 to set the program wins record. “I couldn’t have done it without everybody else. It was a team effort. We worked hard all summer and all season.”

Roxana had three other seniors this season — Lindsey Cameron, Abby Kurth, and Abi Stahlhut. Jackson said the chemistry between senior leaders was just right.

“We were awfully close, and we all played our part and we all contributed in multiple ways,” she said. “We were so supportive of each other. Abby Kurth was our setter and Abi Stahlhut was a good blocker. It was a total team effort.”

But Jackson, an outside hitter, led in more than just providing team camaraderie. She was Roxana’s kill leader with 149. Jackson also recorded 43 aces, 155 serve points and 162 digs.

Her performances earned her first team all-South Central Conference honors. She leaves Roxana fourth on the all-time kills list with 476, No. 20 in digs with 302 and 21st in blocks with 48. Jackson trails only Bailey Mcguire, Braeden Lackey and Jordan Davis in kills.

When asked about her individual accomplishments, the senior talked about her team and said they “were supportive no matter what.” And when it comes to making all-conference, Jackson called it “a great honor.”

“I’m very thankful for that,” she said.

The memories of Shells’ volleyball won’t leave her any time soon. She called it the “best experience of her life,” complimented the talent at Roxana and said the players — both younger and older — were an inspiration for her throughout the years.

“I just hope that the program will continue to grow,” Jackson said.

The Shells’ season came to an end on Oct. 23 with a 25-19, 25-23 loss to Jersey in the Class 3A Jersey Regional semifinals. It was slightly earlier than they hoped, short of the third regional championship in program history.

It ended a long varsity career for Jackson, which began as a freshman.

“I was very timid at first,” she said. “But they all supported me and encouraged me. That’s how I got through my freshman year.”

When it comes to playing outside hitter, the all-conference selection said she likes to concentrate on leaning forward and not being afraid to make mistakes — just being plumb aggressive.

Jackson has hopes of continuing her career as a spiker beyond high school. She’s still searching for the right fit.

“I want to continue next year, but I haven’t committed anywhere yet,” she said. “I’m keeping my options open.”

Jackson said the college game appeals to her because of the chance of improvement.

“I’ve always had the urge to get better,” she said. “I would like to play better competition and become a better player.”

