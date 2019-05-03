Riverbend Winter Coaches of the Year

BOYS BASKETBALL

ERIC SMITH

ALTON

Saying the Alton Redbirds 2018-19 season was a roller coaster is an understatement, but through it all Smith kept the ship pointing in the right direction and turned in an excellent campaign.

An early season altercation on the court led to suspensions and some players not returning. Others missed for various reasons through the season, but still Alton persevered.

The Redbirds went 23-11 and captured the Class 4A Collinsville Regional championship. They also won the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East and were second at the Centralia Holiday Tournament during the regular season.

AHS lost to eventual 4A state champion Belleville West, 59-49, at the East Moline United Sectional semifinals to end the season.

Senior Donovan Clay was a first team all-state selection by the IBCA and Chicago Sun Times and signed to continue his career at Valparaiso to cap the solid season.

Smith announced his resignation following seven seasons and three regional titles at AHS after the season ended.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JONATHAN DENNEY

CIVIC MEMORIAL

The Civic Memorial Eagles are in good hands with Denney. After missing out on a regional title a year ago following a streak of five straight, all under Denney, the Eagles started a new streak. CM won the Class 3A Rochester Regional and advanced to the Taylorville Sectional finals, where it lost 53-44 to Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin.

The Eagles went 29-6 on the season and also captured the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament title. It marked the seventh straight season CM has won more than 20 games and eighth overall in Denney’s 13 years at the helm of the program.

Junior Anna Hall was an honorable mention on the Associated Press 3A all-state team, while she made first-team 3A all-state in the IBCA. Fellow junior Kourtland Tyus was a third-team 3A selection by the IBCA.

WRESTLING

JEREMY CHRISTESON

CIVIC MEMORIAL

Christeson guided a solid squad of grapplers for Civic Memorial in 2018-19.

Sophomore twins Caleb and Caine Tyus led the group. Caleb finished third at 120 pounds at the Class 2A individual state tournament, while Caine was sixth at 126 pounds.

They led a contingency of eight Eagles who qualified for the Mahomet-Seymour Sectional. CM finished second as a team at the Jersey Regional and was third at the Mascoutah Invitational on Dec. 15 during the regular season.

With a slew of underclassmen back, Christeson has a lot of talent to work with.

“We have some good incoming freshmen coming,” he said during this season. “They’re still coming in waves, so that’s a good thing. We keep getting younger and younger.”

HOCKEY

BRAYDEN EMERICK

BETHALTO

Emerick coached the Bethalto Eagles to an impressive postseason run in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association 1A playoffs, sweeping East Alton-Wood River and Alton in the first two rounds before getting swept by Triad in the championship series. The Eagles had just three wins in the regular season before turning things around in the playoffs.

Emerick’s team had another strong offensive season from Nolan Kahl. He finished the season with 53 goals, 18 assists and 71 total points. Kahl had 23 goals and 5 assists in the postseason. Also, Kahl, Clark Sasek and Matthew Winter were Bethalto’s representatives in the MVCHA all-star game.

BOYS BOWLING

BRIAN KASTING

ROXANA

Kasting replaced Marsha Ribes as the coach of the Roxana boys’ bowling team this winter and turned in a successful first season, coaching the Shells to their second straight Riverbend Conference championship and their first trip to the IHSA state tournament. Roxana finished fourth in the Alton Sectional on Jan. 21 to qualify for the state round.

Kasting coached a team that included seniors Christian Bertoletti, Jake Weigel, Blake Adams, Ethan Baumgartner, Dayton Grizzle and Mason Warwick, sophomore Logan Wonders and freshman Drake Westfall. Bertoletti averaged a 214, won a sectional championship and competed at state for the third year in a row. Roxana won all of its matches in Riverbend Conference play.

GIRLS BOWLING

DAVE MEYER

ALTON

Meyer ended his third season as Alton girls bowling coach by having his first state qualifier in Ashley Westbrook. Westbrook, a senior, qualified for state for the first time after placing fifth in the Carlinville Sectional, making it the first time since 2016 an Alton bowler advanced to Rockford. Westbrook finished 28th at state.

Westbrook and senior Alex Bergin were the top bowlers for an Alton team that also had Regan Spinks and sisters Robi and Sami Dublo. In addition to her trip to state, Westbrook averaged a 204 during the regular season, shot a career-best 737 against Taylorville on Nov. 28 and earned first-team all-Southwestern Conference honors. Bergin, a regional champion a year ago, also earned all-league honors after averaging a 198 and placing sixth in the Collinsville Regional.

