Riverbend Wrestler of the Year

As Alex Maguire sat there with all of his wrestling medals spread in front of him, it brought back a lot of memories.

“The thing I’m going to miss most is the feeling right after you win a tournament,” he said. “Right after I won my first IKWF tournament, it was the best feeling in the world. Winning matches, getting my hand raised and my friends and parents there clapping and yelling; it just got me so excited.”

A senior at Roxana, Maguire just wrapped up a stellar prep career that included three trips to the individual state tournament and a pair of state medals. He capped his tenure with a second-place finish at 152 pounds at this year’s state tourney.

He’s decided not to wrestle in college, so that last match generated a ton of emotions.

“After I lost the match, I realized that was my last match in high school and I hadn’t won it,” Maguire said. “I thought I was going to be way more upset. Walking around school the couple weeks before, I thought if I lost in the finals I’d be super depressed, but after I lost I knew I gave it my best and I knew the refs played a factor in the match. I wasn’t really upset that I lost my last match; it was more that wrestling was done for me and I couldn’t go back and change anything or put in any more work.”

Maguire fell 4-3 to Brody Ivy of Sterling Newman Catholic Central in the Class 1A finals. He came out aggressive, took an early lead, but going for a big takedown he wrenched his back and the tables turned. Ivy capitalized, taking the lead and never relinquishing it, avoiding possible stalling calls late to win.

Maguire lost to Ivy twice this season, finished 39-5 and ranked second to the Newman senior at 152, according to www.illinoismatmen.com.

“I went out there and nothing else mattered except that match,” he said. “I got that first takedown and was feeling good and ready to give everything I could, but I went for a move and my back wrenched. It hurt for a second, but it’s nothing to make an excuse about. I wasn’t going to quit in the middle of my last match because I was hurting. Something would have had to be broken or sticking out of my skin for me to quit.”

He gives a lot of credit to Shells’ head coach Rob Milazzo and assistant Todd Hacker for helping his ascension as a wrestler. Prior to his second-place finish this year, Maguire finished third at 145 pounds as a junior. He became just the seventh Roxana wrestler in program history to be a multiple state placer, joining Tol Colvin, Tim Donohoo, Tommy Hill, Tom Riggins, Rusty Wheat and Greg Yost.

“I’ve never really thought about it in the sense that I got two medals,” Maguire said. “I just always feel like I could do better. The way my coaches could coach, I knew they could make me into a state champion. Milazzo and Hacker know every move in the book and Hacker could condition us. We were in great shape. I was so confident going into state with my coaches, because they are the best I could ever imagine having. I have no idea how some of my teammates weren’t at state with me. The results happen if you just listen to your coaches.”

