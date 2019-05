Riverbend Winter All-Area Teams

BOYS BASKETBALL

DONOVAN CLAY • ALTON

Josh Rivers, Alton

Malik Smith, Alton

Moory Woods, Alton

Jacob Coleman, Civic Memorial

Alex Reams, Civic Memorial

Bryce Zupan, Civic Memorial

Zion Adams, East Alton-Wood River

Andrew Raymond, East Alton-Wood River

Cortez Harris, Marquette Catholic

Chris Hartrich, Marquette Catholic

Nick Hemann, Marquette Catholic

Brett Terry, Marquette Catholic

Andrew Beckman, Roxana

Gavin Huffman, Roxana

Parris White, Roxana

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ANNA HALL • CIVIC MEMORIAL

Ivoree Lacey, Alton

Laila McNeal, Alton

Harper Buhs, Civic Memorial

Mackenzie Cato, Civic Memorial

Maura Niemeier, Civic Memorial

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

LeighAnn Nottke, East Alton-Wood River

Aubrey Robinson, East Alton-Wood River

Jayden Ulrich, East Alton-Wood River

Kamryn Fandry, Marquette Catholic

Adrenna Snipes, Marquette Catholic

Abby Williams, Marquette Catholic

Kiley Winfree, Roxana

WRESTLING

ALEX MAGUIRE • ROXANA

Pierre Evans, Alton

Deontae Forrest, Alton

Kyle Hughes, Alton

Garrett Sims, Alton

Peyton Bechtold, Civic Memorial

Colton Carlisle, Civic Memorial

Briley Christeson, Civic Memorial

Adrian McDougle, Civic Memorial

Ben Skaggs, Civic Memorial

Caine Tyus, Civic Memorial

Caleb Tyus, Civic Memorial

Evan Zobrist, Civic Memorial

Jake Erslon, East Alton-Wood River

Aaron Niemeyer, East Alton-Wood River

Josh Restivo, East Alton-Wood River

Kylen Rose, East Alton-Wood River

Jacob Weller, East Alton-Wood River

Logan Carpenter, Roxana

HOCKEY

NOLAN KAHL • BETHALTO

Jacob Eppel, Alton

Shawn Grizzle, Alton

Nick Jones, Alton

Connor Neely, Alton

Tristen Seymour, Alton

Caleb Vitali, Alton

Sam Buller, Bethalto

Dale Papp, Bethalto

Clark Sasek, Bethalto

Hunter Stephens, Bethalto

Matthew Winter, Bethalto

Sam Edwards, East Alton-Wood River

Kaleb Harrop, East Alton-Wood River

Scott Knight, East Alton-Wood River

Isaac Lewis, East Alton-Wood River

BOYS BOWLING

CHRISTIAN BERTOLETTI • ROXANA

Jared Cochran, Alton

Chris Duke, Alton

Matt Engdale, Alton

Gavin Taylor, Alton

Trevor Vallow, Alton

Cort Jackson, Civic Memorial

Gordon Madrey, Civic Memorial

Matthew Moore, Civic Memorial

Andrew Harrison, East Alton-Wood River

Garret Holt, East Alton-Wood River

Caleb Rushton, East Alton-Wood River

Sam Cogan, Marquette Catholic

Jake Gatermann, Marquette Catholic

Riley Siener, Marquette Catholic

Blake Adams, Roxana

Ethan Baumgartner, Roxana

Jake Weigel, Roxana

Logan Wonders, Roxana

GIRLS BOWLING

ASHLEY WESTBROOK • ALTON

Alex Bergin, Alton

Robi Dublo, Alton

Sami Dublo, Alton

Trinity Eller, Civic Memorial

Ariana Haskins, Civic Memorial

Nicole King, Civic Memorial

Elizabeth VonBergen, Civic Memorial

Nicole Lane East, Alton-Wood River

Lindzey Morrison, East Alton-Wood River

Haley Walling, East Alton-Wood River

Sophie Cox, Marquette Catholic

Peyton Watsek, Marquette Catholic

Taylor Whitehead, Marquette Catholic

Taylor Campbell, Roxana

Emilee Isom, Roxana

Olivia Stangler, Roxana

Kelsey Thaxton, Roxana

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter