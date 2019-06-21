Riverbend Boys Track Athletes of the Year

× Expand photo by Bill Roseberry Cassius Havis and Deonte McGoy

For the first time in six years, the Alton boys track team got an all-state medalist.

Make that two all-state medalists.

Senior Deonte McGoy and junior Cassius Havis left Charleston with all-state medals on May 25 after placing sixth in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 800-meter run, respectively, in the Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University.

McGoy and Havis became the first Redbirds to earn all-state honors since 2013, when John Piper placed seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles. They also became the first Alton athletes to medal in two open events in the same year since 1992.

“It was exciting,” McGoy said.

McGoy and Havis have been valuable athletes for the Redbirds since the track season began in March. McGoy had four victories in the 100 and Havis had a pair of wins in the 800, including one at the Class 3A Bloomington Sectional that qualified him for state.

“It was a great year,” Havis said.

McGoy said he enjoyed competing with the Alton track team for two years. A year ago, he joined the squad and was a member of the 400- and 800-meter relay teams that qualified for state.

“I’m glad I ran track with coach (Jeff) White and the Redbirds,” the senior said.

Havis said he has high hopes for the Redbirds in his senior season next spring.

“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” he said. “We have a lot of good freshmen coming in. We have a lot of good hard workers. The coaches are going to do their job and make us all better.”

McGoy finished in 10.79 seconds at state. He qualified for finals after running a 10.70 in the preliminaries. McGoy said he was thrilled to earn an all-state medal in his senior year.

“It felt good,” said McGoy, who will continue his career at Iowa Central Community College next year. “It took hard work, dedication and blood, sweat and tears.”

Havis also made his second trip to Charleston. When he was a freshman, he competed in the 4x800.

“I was too happy to go in my freshman year with my 4x800 team,” Havis said. “Without them, I probably wouldn’t have done good things like I did the last two years. Without that experience, I wouldn’t have done that well, so I was ready this year.”

The junior ran a 1:57.29 to earn a medal. He finished with a 1:57.59 in preliminaries to qualify for finals.

“I’ve been chasing it for a while, ever since middle school,” said Havis, who also competed with the AHS cross country team last fall. “I’ve been trying to get one, but couldn’t get one in seventh and eighth grade and my freshman year. It’s a sigh of relief to finally get one this year.”

McGoy and Havis were coming off strong indoor seasons. McGoy earned medals in the 60-meter dash, 200 and the 4x200 at the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships at Bloomington. Havis broke school records in the 600, 800 and 4x400 and finished fifth in the 800 at the Illinois Top Times meet. They also helped the Redbirds win meet championships at Marion and Charleston.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter