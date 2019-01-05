Roaring in 2018

× Expand photo courtesy of Detroit Lions Marquette Catholic grad Michael Ford runs through drills in practice with the Detroit Lions this season. Ford was added to the active roster for the Lions on Nov. 14, highlighting a memorable and emotional year for sports in the Riverbend.

Michael Ford became a professional football player in 2018.

The Marquette Catholic graduate was an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League this year and was added to the active roster from the practice squad as a cornerback on Nov. 14.

Ford’s first year with the NFL was among the biggest sports stories in the Riverbend in 2018. The area was successful in the prep scene, having six athletes earning all-state medals, six teams qualifying for state competition and five teams winning regional titles.

But the area also lost a pair of sports icons in Tim Nelson and Leroy Emerick. They passed away within a month of each other.

Stoked to be a Lion

Ford, a 2013 Marquette grad, made his NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 18 and it was a successful one, finishing with two tackles on defense and corralling a punt inside the two-yard line on special teams.

“It’s a blessing,” Ford said. “Growing up, that was always my goal to make it to the NFL, and to just get the opportunity to finally be on the active roster and get out there and help the team is an honor.”

Ford also played in the Thanksgiving contest against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 22. He also finished with 6 tackles against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2. Ford had 26 tackles and 1 tackle for a loss in 7 games.

Remembering Nelly and Mr. Wood River

The area mourned the loss of Nelson on Jan. 16. Nelson, a former Marquette football coach and Civic Memorial student, passed away after a long battle with cancer at age 42. He coached the Marquette football team to the state playoffs every year during his five-year tenure (2008-12) and was Ford’s coach with the Explorers.

“If you didn’t like Tim Nelson, you didn’t like yourself,” said Todd Laux, a friend.

A month later, on Feb. 7, Emerick passed away at age 92. He was a former mayor and longtime resident of Wood River. The East Alton-Wood River High softball team named its softball field after him on May 8.

“He’d be here today if he hadn’t passed away,” said Dale Emerick, one of Leroy’s four children. “He rarely missed a softball game. If it was too cold, he’d sit in the truck and watch it.”

Riverbend team successes

The Alton and EA-WR football teams, the Roxana boys and girls cross country teams, the Marquette girls golf squad and Alton boys bowling teams qualified for state competition this year.

Also, the area had regional championships from the Marquette girls basketball, girls soccer and softball teams, the Roxana girls soccer team and the Alton boys bowling squad.

Riverbend all-state winners

Noah Clancy and Katie Mans of Alton, Jayden Ulrich of East Alton-Wood River and Jordan Hawkins, Alex Maguire and Cree Stumpf of Roxana were the area’s all-state medalists this year.

Hawkins had the highest finish, placing second in the discus at the Class 2A state boys track meet. Maguire placed third in 145 pounds at the Class 1A state wrestling meet, Ulrich came in fourth in the shot put at the Class 2A state girls track meet, Mans finished fifth in the high jump at the Class 3A state girls track meet, Clancy was ninth in the 100-yard backstroke at the state swimming meet and Stumpf placed 17th at the Class 1A state cross country meet.

Other Riverbend highlights in 2018

Nine athletes signed letters of intent to play sports at the Division I level. They were Charlie Erler, baseball (Lipscomb); Brianna Hatfield, girls soccer (Florida Gulf Coast); Katie Mans, girls track and field (Illinois); Alaina Nasello, girls soccer (Oakland); Izeal Terrell, football (SEMO), of Alton; Zach Kincade, football (Drake), of East Alton-Wood River; Lauren Fischer, girls soccer (Evansville), of Marquette Catholic; Jordan Hawkins, boys track and field (Iowa); and Abi Stahlhut, softball (Indiana), of Roxana.

Marquette Catholic’s boys basketball team finished with an undefeated regular season (28-0) before losing to Columbia in the Class 3A regional finals.

Civic Memorial girls basketball, EA-WR boys and girls track and football, Marquette baseball, boys basketball, girls bowling and boys golf and Roxana boys bowling, boys and girls cross country teams and girls soccer teams won conference titles.

Justin Milliman (boys bowling) and Alex Bergin (girls bowling) of Alton and Cree Stumpf (boys cross country) captured individual regional titles. Stumpf also won a sectional crown.

Alton Middle School’s seventh-grade girls basketball team won an IESA Class 7-4A state title — the first state championship in any sport at AMS. The Junior Redbirds also finished 24-0.

