Roaring like a Lion

× Expand photo by Don Adams Jr. Lindenwood University senior and former Granite City baseball standout D.J. Miller connects with a pitch at a recent game. Miller is in his second and final season at Lindenwood this spring after playing at Ole Miss for two years.

After two years playing baseball at the University of Mississippi, D.J. Miller found a new home in 2018.

The former Granite City High baseball standout moved closer to home and joined the Lindenwood University baseball program.

Since his arrival at the NCAA Division II school in St. Charles, Mo., Miller has been a valuable player at the plate. He finished with a .308 batting average with six home runs and 38 RBIs last year and was hitting .317 with a home run and 17 RBIs after 12 games in the 2019 season.

“It’s nice being closer to home,” Miller said. “These are some nice guys here. There are some guys I’ve been playing with for a while. I like it a lot.”

Miller, a 2015 GCHS grad, played just 34 games in his two years at Ole Miss. He had 2 runs, 5 RBIs, 1 double, 7 runs scored and 14 putouts.

“I wanted to play more,” Miller said. “But the way it was looking, I was just tired of not playing as much as I wanted to play. (Ole Miss head coach Mike) Bianco was a super good coach. I got way, way better as a player and as a person being at Ole Miss.”

Last year, Miller joined a Lindenwood program that was coming off its first NCAA Division II national tournament appearance in 2017.

“After I got my release from Ole Miss, I was still up in the air about whether I want to play for a different home or stay down south,” Miller said. “(Associate head) coach (Zac Pearman) persuaded me to play at Lindenwood. They were coming off a College World Series trip. I think these guys have a winning mentality, so I had to come play here.”

Miller began his Lindenwood career with a trip back to Mississippi as the Lions started their season with a three-game series against Mississippi College on the road. He went 6 for 12 with a home run and 3 RBIs.

“It was pretty weird going from a Mississippi player to a different team, but I had fun with it,” Miller said.

At one point of the season, Miller had a six-game hitting streak. The outfielder had a four-hit performance against Southwest Baptist in a first game of a doubleheader on April 5.

“I felt good at the plate,” Miller said. “I honestly felt like I could have done way better at the plate.”

The Lions began their 2019 season in early February with an eight-game road trip at Lee University and Mississippi College. Miller went 10 for 26 (.385) with a homer and 3 RBIs in the 8 games.

Miller is 1 of just 4 seniors on a Lindenwood team that is off to a 5-7 start this spring. The Lions finished 26-24 overall and 16-20 in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association last year.

“I just want to be a leader to the guys,” said Miller, who plans to graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. “We have a super young team, so I’m trying to lead these guys in the right way. I’m trying to continue to win ball games and do whatever I can to make the team better.”

