Rock-solid protection

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The East Alton-Wood River football team will be getting new helmets that will detect excessive impacts. A check to purchase the equipment was presented at the East Alton-Wood River School Board meeting on Jan. 14. Pictured (from left to right) are Mike Young, Riddell Sports representative Brad Oster, Kyle Herron, Phil Keasler, EA-WR School Board president Jennifer Murray, Steve Scroggins, Mike Roper and Dan Pyle.

When the East Alton-Wood River Oilers start their 2020 football season on Aug. 28, their helmets will have a new look.

The football program will have a total of 50 new helmets with sensors that detect, record and alert significant head impacts. All of the helmets are manufactured by Riddell Sports, a company based in Rosemont, Ill.

“It’s a really neat deal,” EA-WR head coach Garry Herron said. “More and more programs around the area are going to it. It not only helps with concussions, but it also educates the kids and the coaches on how they’re hitting and doing a better job of diagnosing things and teaching kids a better way to hit.”

The sensors are part of the InSite Impact Response System, a football helmet impact monitoring technology designed to alert when impacts are sustained during games.

Riddell representative Brad Oster said 30 to 40 schools in Southern Illinois are using these special helmets. EA-WR joins Granite City and Triad as the only Metro East schools that will use the system in the fall. The other Riverbend schools — Alton, Civic Memorial, Marquette Catholic and Roxana — are not using the InSite system.

“This system will help alert those trainers and those coaches of an issue that might arise with a player,” Oster said. “You’re taking a step of protecting these kids as much as you possibly can. It’s a wonderful thing. Football has had a bad rap. I honestly believe that football is getting safer. Football is safer than it’s ever been, and it’s only going to continue to do that and this technology is part of that.”

The EA-WR football program presented the new helmets during a School Board meeting on Jan. 14. It received a $2,863 check that was raised from the alumni football game between EA-WR and Roxana in September.

“We’re going to use our resources and our alumni team to help benefit the program,” said Mike Roper, a 1993 EA-WR grad who competed in the alumni game. “This was the next thing they had on their radar and once (assistant) coach (Phil) Keasler got a hold of it, it grew steroids. He was behind it and everybody got behind him and we made it happen. It’s pretty cool.”

Herron said the football program came up with the idea of having new helmets during a meeting before the alumni game.

“We had a meeting with our alumni before the alumni game and we were kind of brainstorming about what we needed for the program and what we wanted,” he said. “Actually, it was my brother’s (Kyle) idea. He has seen the InSite program and he pitched it to the alumni board where we were in a meeting and they fell in love with it.”

Keasler said Oster, who has worked for Riddell since July after more that 20 years as a director of equipment and apparel at McKendree University, came to a meeting with the football team and brought some information about the InSite system.

“I was electrified and I was sold,” Keasler said. “I went in and talked to (EA-WR Superintendent) Dr. (John) Pearson about it and I sold him the idea.”

EA-WR will have a winged football helmet, which is also worn by several college teams, including the University of Michigan.

“The kids are excited,” Herron said. “It’s something different. They’re always excited when things are a little bit different and it’s cool to bring the wing back, which hasn’t been here in over 10 years. It’s really neat.”

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter