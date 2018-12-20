Rockin’ Robin

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Robin Deterding poses with her Granite City Wall of Fame plaque on Nov. 9.

Long before she became a well-known pediatrician, Robin Deterding was an outstanding athlete at Granite City High School, competing in volleyball, tennis, basketball and track.

She helped the Warriors’ volleyball team win back-to-back sectional titles and qualify for the state tournament for the first time in 1976. She also was a state qualifier in tennis and track and averaged nearly 20 points per game during her three-year basketball career.

Deterding, a 1976 GCHS graduate, also helped the Petrillo’s Women’s Slow Pitch softball squad win two state titles. She played for Petrillo’s while in high school; the Warriors didn’t have a softball team during her time there.

Deterding was inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame in 2012 as an individual and in 1992 as a member of the Petrillo’s softball team.

On Nov. 9, Deterding — a tenured professor of pulmonary medicine in the department of pediatrics at the University of Colorado — was inducted into the Granite City Wall of Fame, which honors GCHS graduates who have made successful contributions in their fields, nationally and internationally.

During her acceptance speech, she talked about the time she caught a foul ball from former St. Louis Cardinals baseball player and general manager Dal Maxvill — another Wall of Fame inductee — while attending a game when she was a little girl.

Talk about what it meant for you to be inducted into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame years ago and now the Granite City Wall of Fame.

It’s an honor to be recognized by the community that’s been a very important part of who I am. I love to come back. I got to talk to students about medicine and asked them what they thought about medicine and what an exciting time it is. I’ve been given a lot and I would like to give a lot back, so it was great that I got to talk with students.

What was it like playing five sports during your high school years, especially during a time when girls sports were just starting at high schools all over the country?

That’s what I did when I was a kid. I just spent my time doing sports. I still jog and stay active. Those early days, sports teach a lot of things, like not quitting. It was good.

How did it feel competing at the state volleyball tournament during your senior year?

Mrs. (Wilma) Schulze was our coach, and she was great. It was very exciting. We were a little squad from downstate competing against big volleyball players from Chicago. We were really proud of that.

Talk about your experience playing with the GCHS girls tennis team.

I grew up right down the street from the tennis courts at the park. So I would play at the courts every summer. I liked tennis and it provided a lot of things for me to do.

What was it like catching Dal Maxvill’s foul ball?

It bounced off the chair behind us and I got it. So that was amazing. I didn’t realize that he was being inducted (at the Wall of Fame). I didn’t know he went to Granite City High School. But I use that story when I talk about the power of belief because it changes you. If you believe that something is going to happen, you work for it. It changes who you think you are and where you are. Whether it happens or not, you’re already changed for it. It so happened that it happened, and it was Dal Maxvill’s foul ball.

