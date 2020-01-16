Roller derby and pro wrestling franchises team up for homage to '70s TV

In an homage to 1970s Saturday night television, a pair of St. Louis-based professional sports franchises are teaming up for a live, inaugural event that features both flat-track and hard mat action.

Jams & Slams — an all-ages attraction featuring women’s roller derby and professional wrestling — will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Midwest Sport Hockey at Queeny Park, 570 Weidman Road in Ballwin, Mo.

Leading off the night is a full-length game by Arch Rival Roller Derby, ranked fifth internationally by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, as the current defending league champions, the Smashinistas, tangle with five-time local kingpins the Stunt Devils.

In the second half of the event, a four-match card from Dynamo Pro Wrestling will be presented. The main event features women’s champion “The Empress of Evil” Rahne Victoria defending her championship against No. 1 contender “The Barbie Killer” Hayley Shadows. A long-standing Dynamo Pro Wrestling rivalry continues at Jams & Slams as C.J. Shine takes on The Snitch. In addition, a special “bragging rights” non-title match will take place at Jams & Slams as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will face the Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion Camaro Jackson.

Historically, this is the first time in St. Louis that a roller derby event and a professional wrestling event have been at the same venue on the same night. Both franchises have more than a decade of promotion in the local sports scene and the combination marks a breakthrough in sports production.

Tickets$15 each: general admission at the door$12 each: individual advance admission online$9 each: groups of six and above, advance admission online$8 each: student (with ID)Free: children 10 and youngerFor more information, visit archrivalrollerderby.com or dynamoprowrestling.com.

